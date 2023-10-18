Calgary's highs dropping more than 20 degrees by early next week

After a wet Tuesday (approximately 9 millimetres at the airport), Calgary is expecting a return to above seasonal temperatures for the middle of the week.

This would be a great time to finish off that last minute yard work as daytime highs will peak on Thursday at 21 C.

Starting Friday a shift in weather patterns will bring colder air into the region, and with it a chance of mixed precipitation.

For perspective – Tuesday’s high will be 22 degrees colder than this Thursday, and it will likely be the first day of the season where Calgary will remain below freezing for the entire day.

The average daytime high this time of year is 12 C.

VIEWER PIC: (Fall colours – Craig Hope Johnston, Oct. 17, 2023)