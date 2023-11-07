Calgary's infamous Lilydale poultry plant to be demolished starting this week

The City of Calgary will begin demolishing the decommissioned Lilydale poultry plant on Wednesday.

The plant, which sits on Hurst Road in the community of Ramsay, operated for decades as the residential area around it grew.

Over the years, the plant became a point of contention for area residents, primarily because of the odour but also due to noise levels and traffic.

In 2017, the city began working with Sofina Foods to acquire the land, and by January 2022 had taken possession.

The building will be knocked down to make way for construction of the Green Line LRT project next year.

It will be used partially for the future LRT alignment, as well as construction staging.

Following construction, the land will be made available for development.

In a Tuesday news release, the city noted Ramsay businesses and residents are "eager to see revitalization of this property."

"As the Green Line project continues towards the start of main construction, communities along the future LRT line are starting to see changes," said the city. "These projects pave the way for future Green Line transit infrastructure, help minimize project risks and create efficiencies for construction of Green Line tracks, stations, tunnels and bridges."

For more information about the project and more on Green Line progress, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.