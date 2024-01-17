Calgary’s Kaiya Ruiter realizes her dream and wins the 2024 Canadian Women’s Figure Skating championship

Kaiya Ruiter says her favourite place to be is at the skating rink.

Ruiter trains out of WinSport and his past weekend at that very venue, the 17-year-old's dream came true.

Ruiter won the 2024 Canadian Women’s figure skating championship.

She says it was the best feeling ever.

“Oh my goodness, the experience has just been so incredible,” she said.

“Just getting to skate in front of my hometown, my family and everybody it was so special.”

BIG SCORE

Ruiter upset the pre-event favourite Madeline Schizas to win the title, posting a final point total of 180.86 compared to 172.90 for Schizas.

Ruiter says she knew she had nailed it when the program ended.

“Absolutely, that’s somethings I’ll never forget in my career,” she said.

“That was so special. I love that program so much and just to get to skate it like that -- my best -- in front of all of my family and friends was just beyond special.”

PROUD COACH

Scott Davis is Kaiya’s coach. They’ve been working together for seven years and he says with all the hard work Ruiter has put in, she deserves this championship.

“Very proud,” he said.

“You know those are the moments you dream of as a coach," he said. "To have your student go out and do their best in circumstances that it’s your home rink and the crowd was behind her. It was really special.”

WINTER YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Even though it’s only been a few days since Ruiter won the championship, she’s back at the rink preparing for her next big challenge.

Ruiter and Davis leave for South Korea on Monday for the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Ruiter says she’s really looking forward to it.

“I just want to work super hard this week and put out performances just like I did at the national championships and just enjoy the experience," she adds.

AMAZING EXPERIENCE

Davis says the Youth Olympics will help prepare Ruiter for a bigger stage down the road.

“I personally want her to have an experience of a lifetime,” Davis said, “Where she’s in that Olympic venue with all the other athletes from the different sports and kind of soak in that atmosphere.

“Hopefully in the future she can go to the Olympics coming up. It will be a great experience for her and I think just to have another perfect skate would be amazing.”