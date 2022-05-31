Calgary's new $500 fine for public harassment goes into effect June 1
An attempt by Calgary city council to curb the rise in cases of verbal harassment in public spaces through heftier fines will makes its debut this week.
The amended public behaviour bylaw, which goes into effect on June 1, will see $500 fines issued to those who harass others in places the general public has access to including restaurants, libraries and on sidewalks and pathways.
Under the bylaw, harassment includes unwanted sexual advances or derogatory comments regarding a person's age, religious beliefs, ethnicity, disability, marital status, source of income, family status, gender, identity or sexual orientation.
The city encourages victims and witnesses to report incidents of harassment to 311 — online or by phone — or to the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.
"Every report and potential violation of this bylaw will be approached seriously and investigated," said Ryan Pleckaitis, chief bylaw officer with Calgary Community Standards.
The City of Calgary will unveil an advertising campaign this summer that aims to encourage Calgarians to "be aware of their own safety and the safety of others."
For additional information on the amended bylaw and public safety visit City of Calgary – Street Harassment.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defense minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defense minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
Canada has imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, who is reportedly the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Closing arguments made in case of Alberta father, son accused of murdering hunters
A father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters defended themselves, their lawyers said during closing statements at trial, while the prosecution argued it was a case of taking the law into one’s own hands.
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
Do you have to repay CERB? We want to hear from you
Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands are now being told they did not qualify for the benefit and are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayor and Alberta justice minister to meet to discuss downtown crime
Alberta's justice minister and Edmonton's mayor are to meet today to discuss a spike in violent crime on downtown streets and on public transit.
-
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Treasury Board president and Finance Minister Travis Toews is the first official candidate in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
-
Ronald McDonald House donation box stolen in northeast Edmonton
Police are still looking for a man who stole a donation box from the Manning Town Centre McDonald's in late April.
Vancouver
-
Victim of fatal stabbing near Vancouver nightclub identified by police
Vancouver police identified the victim Tuesday of a fatal stabbing that happened near a nightclub over the May long weekend.
-
LIVE @ 11 PT
LIVE @ 11 PT | Overdose crisis: 'Important announcement' coming with federal, B.C. governments
The federal government is set to make what it's calling an “important announcement” with the British Columbia government on the overdose crisis.
-
Heritage and history: Should an old RCMP building at the site of a new Indigenous housing project be torn down?
It would have cost nearly $50 million to relocate and restore a Vancouver heritage building that stands on the site of a major redevelopment project, city staff estimated while recommending that it instead be torn down.
Atlantic
-
Public barred from listening as another senior Mountie testifies before N.S. shooting inquiry
The second of two senior Mounties is testifying today about his role in the RCMP's response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Man, 19, charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Yarmouth
A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly choked and stabbed a woman in Yarmouth, N.S.
-
Halifax police seek suspect after man badly injured in stabbing
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Halifax early Tuesday morning. Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2000-3000 block of Gottingen Street before 3 a.m.
Vancouver Island
-
Jesse Bennett arrested for abduction of daughter, 7
A Vancouver Island man who was at one point considered missing with his daughter, then at large for abduction in contravention of a custody order, was arrested by RCMP last week.
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP bust international 'dark web' drug-trafficking ring in Nanaimo, B.C.
A years-long investigation has led to the arrests of three men who were allegedly running an international "dark web" drug trafficking ring out of Nanaimo, B.C.
-
LIVE @ 11 PT
LIVE @ 11 PT | Overdose crisis: 'Important announcement' coming with federal, B.C. governments
The federal government is set to make what it's calling an “important announcement” with the British Columbia government on the overdose crisis.
Toronto
-
'Brazen as hell': Toronto man's luxury car stolen during AutoTrader sale
A Toronto man is sounding the alarm after he says his luxury sports car was stolen in broad daylight while he was selling the vehicle on an online marketplace earlier this month.
-
Funeral for popular Punjabi rapper with connections to Toronto held in India
Signs calling for justice and tattoos of Sidhu Moose Wala’s face were seen at the funeral for the young Punjabi rap star who was shot and killed in his hometown on Sunday.
-
Unsolved murder of Ontario woman 42 years ago could be cracked by unusual clue
The unsolved murder an Ontario teenager who 'disappeared without a trace' in 1980 could be cracked by an unusual clue found near her remains, police say.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, court documents show
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Quebec to use HPV test to screen for cervical cancer, replacing Pap test
Quebec says it will start using human papillomavirus tests as its primary screening tool for cervical cancer, replacing the Pap smear.
Ottawa
-
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
-
These six Ottawa restaurants are in Canada’s top 100
Several Ottawa restaurants have cracked a marquee list of the top 100 in Canada.
-
Hydro Ottawa offering clearer picture of restoration for remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa has restored its online power outage map to provide a clearer picture to the remaining customers waiting for their power to be restored this week.
Kitchener
-
Local AIDS committee applies to run Cambridge CTS site
A consumption and treatment services site in Cambridge is a step closer to reality.
-
Engagement and education on controversial Kitchener statue could last up to a year, cost up to $30,000: report
A public engagement and education process to determine the future of the controversial Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener could cost up to $30,000 and take up a year to complete, according to a city report.
-
Guelph man charged after hitting former employee with transport truck: police
A 46-year-old Guelph man his facing assault charges after police say he hit a former employee with a transport truck.
Saskatoon
-
These 2 Saskatoon restaurants are among Canada's top 100 spots to eat
Two Saskatoon restaurants have cracked the Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list.
-
Sask. teachers' union elects new president
The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers has elected a new president.
-
'He was a good kid': Family creates shrine in memory of man allegedly murdered by Sask. RCMP officer
The sister of a man allegedly murdered by an RCMP officer says her family wants justice.
Northern Ontario
-
It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
-
Sault police say attempted murder suspect should be considered armed and dangerous
The Sault Ste. Marie Police service have arrested one of two suspects in a recent attempted murder case.
-
Police say Sudbury senior stopped for speeding twice within 12 minutes on Hwy. 69
A senior driving in the French River on May 22 was clearly in a hurry: police pulled the vehicle over twice within 12 minutes.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past 24 hours?
As southern Manitoba continues to be hit with heavy rain, a number of communities received more than 50 mm of rain over the last 24 hours.
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
Winnipeg police looking to identify vehicle involved in fatal crash with pedestrian
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help to identify the vehicle involved in a fatal crash on May 17.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
'We failed him': Health officials testify on first day of Samwel Uko inquest
On Monday, a jury was selected and witness testimonies began for the coroner’s inquest into the death of Samwel Uko.