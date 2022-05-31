Calgary's new $500 fine for public harassment goes into effect June 1

An attempt by Calgary city council to curb the rise in cases of verbal harassment in public spaces through heftier fines will makes its debut this week.

The amended public behaviour bylaw, which goes into effect on June 1, will see $500 fines issued to those who harass others in places the general public has access to including restaurants, libraries and on sidewalks and pathways.

Under the bylaw, harassment includes unwanted sexual advances or derogatory comments regarding a person's age, religious beliefs, ethnicity, disability, marital status, source of income, family status, gender, identity or sexual orientation.

The city encourages victims and witnesses to report incidents of harassment to 311 — online or by phone — or to the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

"Every report and potential violation of this bylaw will be approached seriously and investigated," said Ryan Pleckaitis, chief bylaw officer with Calgary Community Standards.

The City of Calgary will unveil an advertising campaign this summer that aims to encourage Calgarians to "be aware of their own safety and the safety of others."

For additional information on the amended bylaw and public safety visit City of Calgary – Street Harassment.