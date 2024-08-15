Calgary's On Demand transit service growing by several zones

Calgary Transit is adding four zones to its On Demand transit service as of next week, and a fifth later.

The city announced the additional zones on Thursday in a release.

The release said the move is meant "to serve communities that don't currently have convenient access to transit service."

The service "allows customers to book a trip, as needed, between their community and nearby amenities or transit hubs, where they can connect with the larger transit network."

Bookings are done through an app.

"After two successful pilots of On Demand, we are pleased to extend this service in new areas," Sharon Fleming, Calgary Transit's director, said in Thursday's release.

"We know how important transit is for Calgarians, and that providing service early in growing communities is a great way to build long-term ridership."

New On Demand transit service zones are as follows:

Ambleton in the northwest (added to Carrington/Livingston service);

Glacier Ridge and Sage Hill in the northwest;

Ricardo Ranch, Seton and Rangeview in the southeast; and

Pine Creek, Belmont and Yorkville in the southwest.

Those zones are set for Aug. 18.

The fifth new zone, at the University of Calgary's Spy Hill campus, is set for Aug. 26.

Jennifer Wyness, city councillor for Ward 2, said in Thursday's release she's pleased with the city's approach and would like to see more done.

"Our Ward 2 office has advocated for more transit options in the fast-growing communities to help keep costs of living down, and support those who cannot or choose not to drive," she said.

"While this is a positive step, the increased density and population of Ward 2 is quickly outgrowing existing service levels, and we will keep pushing for equitable transit services across Calgary."

Further information about the On Demand transit service can be found online, at calgarytransit.com/OnDemand.