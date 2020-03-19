CALGARY -- Neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Calgary have been the hardest hit so far by the COVID-19 virus, according to data released by provincial health officials.

Alberta Health Services has created an online map, showing the number and locations of COVID-19 cases in each health zone across the province, which can be found here.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are eight confirmed cases in Calgary-Fish Creek and Calgary-Southwest, while there are seven cases in Calgary-Upper Northwest and six in Calgary-Northwest.

Calgary-Nosehill and Calgary-Lower Northeast each have six cases and Calgary-Upper Northeast has four.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the province is expected to continue to rise in the coming weeks.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, including 83 in the Calgary Zone. The next update is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

There are cases in the surrounding communities as well, with one being reported in Okotoks-Priddis, one in Canmore and three in Cochrane -Springbank. No cases have been reported in Airdrie, as of Wednesday.

Men and women in the 35 to 54 year old age category have been the most affected, along with those in the 55 to 64 year old age range.

And among those under 18 affected by COVID-19 in Alberta, almost all have been boys.

The province has declared a state of emergency, meaning places like bars, pubs, theatres and recreation facilities have been ordered closed, a measure expected to be in place for a number of weeks.

Premier Jason Kenney has announced a massive economic stimulus aimed at supporting people who are self-isolating. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also announced a number of massive economic initiatives to help Canadians experiencing economic difficulties.

Anyone who has returned from international travel on or after March 12, or who is experiencing symptoms – a cough, runny nose, fever or sore throat -- is ordered to self-isolate for 14 days. An online self assessment test is available here.