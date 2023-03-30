Calgary's Plus 15 pathway network gets an upgrade

The City of Calgary says improvements to Calgary’s Plus 15 network that make it more accessible are now complete.

The work included accessibility improvements to 26 of the system's bridges identified as "a critical or moderate need" for work.

Officials say the project is part of Calgary's ongoing commitment to remove barriers for residents.

"This important work improves the universal usability of our Plus 15 bridges and walkways, which help enable more Calgarians to move through the Plus 15 network," said Plus 15 engineer Bryce DeNault in a release.

The improvements to the pathways include:

Hard surface, colour-contrasting flooring that includes tactile indicators;

Continuous graspable handrails; and

Several ramps to replace stairs.

The city is extending its thanks to the many Plus 15 users, tenants and businesses for their patience while the work was underway.

The Plus 15 network includes 86 bridges and more than 16 kilometres of elevated walkways.