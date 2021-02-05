Advertisement
Calgary's Plus-15 system set to reopen on Monday
Plus-15 sections in green will reopen Mondays to Fridays starting Feb. 8. while sections in yellow and orange will be open on weekends as well. (City of Calgary)
Share:
CALGARY -- Calgarians wanting to stay warm while moving around the downtown core will have another option on Monday as parts of the Plus-15 system is scheduled to reopen for use.
The 16-kilometre sheltered pedestrian walkway — which has 83 bridges connecting downtown buildings — was closed on Dec. 13, 2020 when the province announced strict COVID-19 measures.
With some of those measures set to ease on Feb. 8, most of the walkways are being reopened Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Select parts will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
A full map can be found online.
Some Plus-15 sections will remain closed for repair work, including:
- From Andrew Davison crossing First Street S.E. to Carter Place
- From Rocky Mountain Plaza crossing Macleod Trail S.E. to Castell Building (Former Central Library)
- From CPA Lot 36 City Hall Parkade crossing Macleod Trail S.E. to Arts Commons
- From Calgary Telus Convention Centre crossing Ninth Avenue S.E. to Palliser One
- Enclosed Walkway located on the interior of the block between Carter Place to Rocky Mountain Plaza