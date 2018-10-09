Acting Deputy Chief Steve Barlow has been appointed by the Calgary Police Commission to serve as the interim chief constable when Roger Chaffin retires.

“This is a posting I accept with great pride. When I was asked if I would be willing to take this role on, I knew it would come with many challenges. I accept without hesitation because I know we have an organization full of amazing people who are committed to Calgarians,” said Barlow at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Barlow is a 29 year veteran of the force and has been involved in a number of senior-level initiatives over the years.

“Acting Deputy Chief Barlow has extensive experience within the service, operational commands, major crimes unit. He is a policeman’s policeman. He works well with the membership. He has the trust of the members that are on the front lines everyday but in addition, he gets stuff done,” said Brian Thiessen, Calgary Police Commission Chair.

“I love policing. I always have. I started on the street like anybody else and worked my way through my career. I’ve had wonderful stops along the way in HR, in our major crimes section, specialized investigation and then into my new role where I’ve been working with the front line just shy of two years,” said Barlow.

He will fill the role until a new chief is chosen and will be sworn in as interim chief on October 19.

“He will be working to move the service forward over a four or five month period and get ready for the next chief and then he’ll be ready to brief the new, permanent chief once we’ve hired them and get them ready to hit the ground running,” said Thiessen.

The police commission says it has enlisted an executive recruiting team to help find a permanent replacement.

Thiessen says they expect to post the job by November and will select a new chief by February.