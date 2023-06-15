Calgary's Ronald McDonald House to triple in size
A Calgary facility that helps families whose children are being treated in hospital is undergoing a massive renovation, which will result in more families being supported.
Calgary's Ronald McDonald House, which serves as a home-away-from-home for more than 1,200 Alberta families every year, will be tripling in size.
That's because the charity is currently only meeting approximately 14 per cent of the demand for services.
The expansion will bring the number of available suites in Calgary from 27 to 91.
"When they're uprooted from their support system and have to relocate in order to receive medical care, Ronald McDonald House is there to provide them with a place to live, all of the respite, spiritual and emotional supports they need in order to stay focused on their child getting better," said Jason Evanson with the Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta.
Families who have utilized the services say they are crucial.
"In our time here, we've realized how important it is to have accommodations for parents and families with sick children," said Lisa Jensen, one of the charity's clients.
"There's nothing worse than having a sick child and then trying to figure out, 'Where am I going to stay tonight? Where am I going to get food? Where am I going to get transportation?'
"Ronald McDonald House takes care of all of that for families in need."
The expansion has a scheduled opening date of 2025.
