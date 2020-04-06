CALGARY -- Calgary's annual Sled Island Music and Arts Festival has been cancelled this year due to concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said the cancellation was due to travel restrictions both in Canada and the bands' home countries and limits imposed by Alberta Health Services on the number of people who were allowed to gather in one place.

Sun Ra Arkestra, Pussy Riot and The Black Angels are just a few of the performers scheduled to play this year's festival.

The event was due to take place from June 24 to June 28, however the city announced last week that all festivals and events in the city for more than 50 people were to be cancelled or postponed.

Organizers added the "scope and nature" of the festival made is impossible for them to postpone.

"While this news obviously comes as a huge disappointment, we would like to acknowledge and applaud that the city is taking this necessary step to contain the spread of COVID-19," organizers said in a statement posted to the Sled Island website.

Sled Island organizers said they will be issuing refunds on all passes and tickets and they will contact those affected with further details. However organizers request pass and ticket holders who are financially able, to consider transferring their passes for next year's festival, or donating the cost to Sled Island in return for a charitable tax receipt.

"Keeping the festival alive is a precarious endeavour under the best of circumstances, and we expect the fallout of the pandemic to affect our revenue significantly in the year to come," the statement read.