Calgary's snow-clearing plan includes 3 new things for 2023

Officials with the City of Calgary say crews are ready to start clearing snowy roads when we get our first blast of winter.

Though the weather in Calgary was downright beautiful on Thursday, the city held a news conference to speak about their plan for road clearing this winter, knowing the first snowfall of the season isn't far away.

"By next Tuesday, I think we're expecting snow," said Chris Hewitt, manager of mobility maintenance.

He says this year, there's slightly more equipment to use when clearing snow.

"We've got just over 100 sanders, we've got about 27 graders as well as some contracted ones available, we have loaders and snow blowers, so we're in good shape to take care of things this year."

Calgary has a $54 million budget for snow and ice control for 2023, covering the period between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.

Hewitt says about $23 million was spent between January and May, leaving some $31 million for the remainder of 2023. However, should extra money be needed, there is also a reserve available.

"Friendlier weather years where we spend a little less (of our budget) we're able to contribute to the reserve, and then those years where we have a little more snow we're able to pull from it.

"The cap from the reserve is $15 million, and right now we're sitting very close to that cap, we're at about $14.8 million, so we're in good shape there if we come into a big, severe winter."

HOW CALGARY HANDLES SNOW-COVERED ROADS

Calgary clears snow-covered roads using a Priority Snow Plan.

Crews spend the first 18 hours after snow stops falling tackling Priority 1 routes, including roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day, like Crowchild Trail, as well as downtown cycle tracks. (Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.)

Crews then focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry more than 5,000 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive, as well as designated emergency routes around hospitals and fire stations, bus routes and roads with on-street bike lanes. This is done from 18 hours after snowfall ends to 36 hours.

After that, crews turn to clearing Priority 3 routes, which include school and playground zones.

Though the city does not typically clear snow from residential streets, crews will level ruts in them as needed.

"Our level of service in a residential area is not the same as it is on some of those major roads where we're trying to get down to bare roads. In a residential area, we are comfortable with a hard pack of snow, so we will go in and make sure they're smooth, they're not developing ruts that make travel difficult."

Hewitt says each year, the City of Calgary looks at ways to improve snow clearing, and this season accessibility will be a "major priority."

He says they will be looking at "how accessible the network is for everyone."

"Making sure that we're keeping things like bus stops, crosswalks and traffic islands clear of windrows, so that we're not impacting mobility of folks who are in wheelchairs, pushing strollers, whatever the case may be."

WHAT ELSE IS NEW? THESE 3 THINGS

Hewitt says that while snow clearing this winter will be handled similarly to years past, there are some new things to keep an eye out for.

The first is blue and amber lights on the back of snow-clearing units.

Hewitt says it's a safety initiative that they're really excited about.

"People should expect to see our trucks lit up a little better, hopefully a little more visible."

The lights will be implemented throughout the year.

The second is a trial in the northwest that will see smaller snow-clearing equipment be used.

"We're going to have more of it on the roads, and we're going to focusing on those Priority 2 roads while it's snowing and while most of our big equipment is on our Priority 1 routes. We want to try to keep those Priority 2 routes moving a little bit better concurrently with everything else.

The third new thing worth noting is the addition of 150 kilometres of pathways that willnow be cleared by city crews.

"We have gradually increased how much we clear each year by 30 - 50 kilometres a year. We were about 600 kilometres last year, this year we're looking to do 750.

"Almost all of the pathway network that can be cleared will be this year."

SNOW ROUTE PARKING BAN

Hewitt warns that, as always, there is the possibility a Snow Route Parking Ban could be issued to help road crews clear streets from snow.

The parking bans are put in place when Calgary has seen a significant accumulation of snow.

Once called, snow-route parking bans can be in place for up to 72 hours.

Snow routes are indicated by blue signs with a white snowflake symbol.

Any vehicles left on snow routes during the ban can be ticketed or towed, but on-street accessible parking is exempt.

Hewitt says the last time Calgary issued a Snow Route Parking Ban was in 2018.

For more information on our winter maintenance operations and updates, visit calgary.ca/snow.