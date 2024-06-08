Calgary’s SunnyCider celebrates fifth anniversary with a concert

Calgary’s cider success story is celebrating a milestone Saturday with a concert.

SunnyCider, which makes cider from Calgarians donating fruit from their own trees, and SunnyCider mead, which local permaculturalist Lisa Patterson makes from her local honey in house, is turning five and throwing a party at the SunnyCider Tap Room Saturday afternoon.

The craft cider maker even created a Crab Apple Cider in 2021 in a nod towards Calgary’s abundance of crab apple trees.

In 2022, they teamed up with the Leftovers Foundation to rescue unwanted crab apples lying in peoples’ yards and turned them into cider.

"There doesn’t seem to be a lot of interest in crab apples from service organizations, but there are a lot of them growing in the community that end up going to waste," explained a release.

"SunnyCider is a local cider house that has the ability to process these less-wanted or over-abundant fruits into delicious 100 per cent local ciders.”

Saturday’s concert features the six-piece rock bands Side of Fries and The Enablers. The proceeds of the night and 50/50 donations will support Lisa Patterson.

The SunnyCider Tap Room is located at #1, 3300-14 Ave. N.E. The party starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

With files from Melissa Gilligan.