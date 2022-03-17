Calgary's tech and innovation industry gets $22.3 million federal funding boost
The federal government made another funding announcement in Calgary on Thursday, this time benefiting the city's tech and innovation sector.
The feds are providing more than $22.3 million in interest-free, repayable funding to some of Calgary's fastest growing tech firms through Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), saying the money will help the companies scale up and enter new markets.
Daniel Vandal, the federal minister in charge of PrairiesCan, made the announcement at Platform Calgary.
The funding provided will go to 13 Calgary businesses that Vandal said are "leading the way in innovation."
The Calgary companies receiving funding are:
- BlackSquare Inc. - receiving $500,000 to scale-up and expand the global market for its digital e-commerce platform;
- Canadian UAVs Inc. - receiving $415,000 to expand its market by introducing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology and related services to Canada’s energy sector;
- Exergy Solutions Inc. - receiving $879,063 to expand its industrial scale additive manufacturing / 3D printing capacity to support energy and decarbonization technology development and deployment;
- Genoptic LED Inc. - receiving $5,000,000 to establish a manufacturing operation to mass-produce its advanced hybrid solar panel and battery storage technology;
- IWR Technologies Ltd. - receiving $1,125,000 to scale-up its Livestock Water Recycling division by expanding its technology into global markets to reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint;
- MRF Geosystems Corporation - receiving $997,500 to expand markets for geospatial products and launch a new LiDAR-based gravel road condition assessment solution;
- MyHEAT Inc. - receiving $1,650,000 to accelerate the growth of its energy efficiency platform, and deliver on its vision of using remote sensing and artificial intelligence to reveal the invisible wasted energy from every building across the globe;
- Nanalysis Corp. - receiving $4,985,000 to expand manufacturing operations and global markets for nuclear magnetic resonance products;
- Natural Distributions Ltd. (operating as Purple Frog Products) - receiving $461,000 to expand markets for plant-based natural products and build in-house manufacturing capacity;
- Organics Express - (operating as SPUD.ca) is receiving $4,368,888 to expand its Alberta distribution centre and implement its FoodX technology platform for e-grocery and supply chain management with a goal of using technology to reduce food waste;
- SumoQuote - is receiving $483,500 to expand to international markets and scale-up its software-as-a-service web application that helps businesses quickly generate visually stunning quotes that set them apart from the competition;
- Tangent Design Engineering Ltd, Connect For Inc. - receiving $525,000 to expand its product line to include ConnectFor, an industrial Internet of Things sensor platform that enables seamless and secure data transfer; and
- Westgen Technologies - receiving $1,000,000 to increase manufacturing capacity for its proprietary methane emissions reduction technologies and to expand to new markets.
The government says funding for the companies is expected to help create a total of 1,000 jobs while also helping Canada meet its commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
On Thursday, the government also pledged $2 million to help complete Calgary's Platform Innovation Centre.
"The Platform Innovation Centre is the front door to this community — a single point of access for startup founders as they navigate Calgary’s innovation ecosystem," said Platform Calgary CEO Terry Rock.
"The Innovation Centre will support a collective effort to triple the economic impact of tech in Calgary and make this city a global hub for startups and innovation by 2031.”
Brady Parry, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, says the city is full of innovators.
"This investment is an example of why Calgary is a top tech city to launch and expand transformative technology," Parry said.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
No severance for employees who missed email survey, former GoodLife instructors allege
Two weeks before 480 GoodLife Fitness employees across Canada were terminated by email, another email was sent around, informing a number of fitness instructors that they had 'voluntarily withdrawn employment' because they didn’t respond to a survey that carried a 10-day time limit.
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
Anti-Asian hate crimes in Canada jumped more than 300 per cent in 2020: StatCan
A new report from Statistics Canada show that the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with a 301-per-cent increase in police-reported hate crimes against East and Southeast Asian Canadians compared to the previous year.
NTSB: Child was driving truck that struck van killing 9
A 13 year old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday.
Report urges more re-investigations into deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The chair of Thunder Bay's police board has apologized to families following the completion of a report that re-examined the deaths of multiple Indigenous people and recommended investigations into more than a dozen other cases.
Schwarzenegger tells Russian people their leaders are lying to them
Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger told the Russian people that they are being fed misinformation about their country's assault on Ukraine and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attack.
Edmonton
-
60 or 70 shots fired in Edmonton 'mass shooting event,' 2 charged: police chief
Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to a "horrific" mass shooting that killed one man and injured six others in central Edmonton on Saturday.
-
No pattern to fatal police shootings, but more guns on Edmonton streets: police chief
The families of two people shot and killed by Edmonton police in February were recognized during a Thursday meeting as the city's police chief faced questions about why officers are shooting people.
-
Ammolite to become official Alberta gemstone
The gemstone, found predominantly in the southern part of the province, would be added to the Emblems of Alberta Act if passed.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s hard-hit tourism sector applauds relaxed travel testing requirements
B.C.'s once-thriving tourism sector is anxiously awaiting the pending removal of Canada's pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements.
-
B.C. child porn convict argues at sentencing that mandatory minimum is unconstitutional
A B.C. man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for using hidden cameras to record his roommate's teenage daughter in the washroom, despite successfully arguing during his sentencing that the one-year mandatory minimum for the offence violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
-
RCMP investigating homicide in Lillooet, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in Lillooet, B.C., earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Man barricaded in Saint John apartment, police ask residents to avoid the area
Saint John Police are asking people on Britain Street between Carmarthen Street and Wentworth Street to shelter in place.
-
Group of doctors at Halifax children's hospital strongly recommends masking in schools to continue
As Nova Scotia prepares to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, a group of doctors at a children's hospital in Halifax is strongly recommending students continue to wear masks in schools until the middle of April.
-
N.B. RCMP search for suspects after over 1,800 litres of fuel stolen from private property
RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking information from the public in relation to the theft of a large quantity of fuel in New Denmark, N.B.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspicious fire guts popular Nanaimo rec centre
Police are investigating an early morning fire that caused significant damage to the Departure Bay Activity Centre in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday.
-
Comox Valley woman raising money for friend stuck in war-torn Ukraine
As Canadians search for ways to provide assistance to those trying to survive in war-torn Ukraine, a Comox Valley woman is helping a family that she has a connection with.
-
4 arrested, vehicles seized in Victoria drug investigation
Four people have been arrested in Victoria following a month-long joint drug investigation by Victoria police and the West Shore RCMP.
Toronto
-
Massive Russian plane stuck at Toronto Pearson after being grounded indefinitely
A large Russian plane has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport and has been prohibited from leaving indefinitely.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
-
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
Montreal
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Case of ex-space agency engineer facing breach of trust charge put off until April
A former Canadian Space Agency engineer's breach of trust case was put off until mid-April during a brief hearing today at a courthouse south of Montreal.
-
Habs GM meets the media to discuss trades, Price, Weber
Five days before the trade deadline, and hours after trading a key piece of the team's defensive core, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes met the media to talk upcoming trades, as well as Carey Price and Shea Weber.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police issue tickets to St. Patrick’s Day revellers
Thousands of people packed bars, restaurants and house parties to enjoy the first St. Patrick's Day without COVID-19 restrictions in three years.
-
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
-
Thousands caught by Ottawa’s photo radar cameras not ticketed
Mayor Jim Watson is calling on the Ontario government to extend the processing limitation period for mailing out tickets to motorists nabbed by the cameras to between 45 and 60 days.
Kitchener
-
Police close streets as St. Patrick's Day crowd in Waterloo grows
After two years of subdued celebrations, students are partying along Marshall Street as Ezra Avenue is heavily fenced off. Around 1 p.m., Marshall Street was also closed at Regina Street as the crowd continued to swell.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees more potholes after heavy snowfall, fluctuating temperatures
The spring melt is underway in Saskatoon and the city says crews are dealing with messy conditions on city streets.
-
Crown applies to reopen case in Saskatoon murder trial, armed with new evidence
A new piece of evidence in a Saskatoon murder trial is causing the Crown to reopen its case.
-
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescuers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault MP asks city to be ready to host Ukrainian refugees
Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan is asking the city to prepare to host Ukrainian refugees fleeing that country's war with Russia. This comes as local churches prepare for a walk for Ukraine this weekend.
-
Greater Sudbury Utilities warns of new phone fraud active in the area
Greater Sudbury Utilities has received reports of a new fraud scheme in the area.
-
Do Ontario drivers still need to renew their licence plates?
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'
Manitoba's premier said her comment about her son's hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman's death was "misplaced."
-
Indigenous mother proposes class-action lawsuit on birth alerts in Manitoba
A woman whose newborn was removed by police and social workers in a video broadcast live on social media has proposed a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday
Manitoba is reporting two new deaths related COVID-19 on Thursday.
Regina
-
'An accelerated pace': Deaths related to homelessness increasing in Regina, local volunteer group says
A group representing volunteers who helped with Regina’s homeless encampment during the fall said it is dealing with an increase in deaths since the camp was dismantled.
-
28 COVID-19 related deaths, 832 lab cases reported March 6-12
Twenty-eight COVID-19 related deaths and 832 new laboratory confirmed cases were announced by the province in its update for the week of March 6-12.
-
'Fans have waited a long time': Countdown to 2022 Grey Cup Festival underway
The countdown to Grey Cup week in Regina is officially on after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie joined MLA and former Saskatchewan Roughriders great Gene Makowsky and Mayor Sandra Masters at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday to announce upcoming events.