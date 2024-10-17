Calgary’s Ukrainian music community hosts Saturday afternoon jam session

Calgary’s Ukrainian arts community is teaming up with local musicians to present a jam session for a good cause Saturday afternoon.

Calgary Jams for Ukraine is raising money to help fund education and safety measures for Ukrainian children amid the ongoing war in that country.

The concert starts at 1 p.m. at the Jubilee branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, at #5 1107 33 St. N.E.

The event will feature live performances by local and international musicians, including The Vintage Express Band, Andriy Yevtushenko, Snizhana Gukasian-Korobeinikova, Anna Lupeko, Dariia Stratseva and others.

Donations will be put toward Chests for Bomb Shelters, to Ukrainian schools through the Global Giving platform, which provides school supplies and tools for safe learning for kids in war-torn countries.

The fundraiser is being produced in collaboration with Smart Osvita, an organization that supports education initiatives for Ukrainian children.