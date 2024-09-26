Calgary's Vertigo Theatre opens 2024-25 season with 'The Woman in Black'

Vertigo Theatre opens its 2024-25 season with a tried and tested production.

The Woman in Black ran for 35 years in London’s West End.

“One of the reasons for its longevity is that it delivers. It delivers a great story,” Calgary actor Andy Curtis, who stars with Joe Perry in the local production, said in an interview with CTV News.

“It’s a lot of responsibility to be in a show with a small cast. I’m fortunate that Joe Perry is just a fantastic actor and a great guy to hang around,” Curtis said.

The Woman in Black opens Sept. 28 at Vertigo Theatre and runs until Oct. 27.