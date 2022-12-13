Calgary's wastewater is now being tested for flu and RSV cases
Deep in south Calgary, on the site of a sprawling wastewater treatment plant, a small group of researchers are now tracking the spread of influenza and RSV in Alberta.
A group called Advancing Canadian Wastewater Assets (ACWA), made up of scientists from the city and the University of Calgary, have been testing wastewater for COVID-19 for nearly three years – now they've added additional testing during a busy respiratory virus season.
"With the rise in flu and RSV this year, we thought it's relatively straightforward to add those, so let's give Alberta Health and Albertans in general the advantage of seeing what's in the wastewater," said Kevin Frankowski, the executive director of ACWA.
The testing data is released publicly and provides a snapshot of whether cases of the respiratory viruses are going up or down in a given community.
"Having the information transparently available to all Albertans is important because it allows people to access the data on their own and make their own self risk-based decisions," Frankowski said.
Data in the last month and a half shows some reason for optimism in Calgary. Wastewater testing shows cases of influenza and COVID-19 are coming down from where they were at weeks ago, but RSV is still increasing.
"I think it is important to pay attention to predictive models for what's going to happen in the future, but I think the focus needs to be on the here and now, though," said Dr. Alika Lafontaine, an Alberta doctor and the head of the Canadian Medical Association.
"We know emergency rooms are being overfilled," he said, pointing out that while the wastewater data may be trending down, it's coming down from high levels after an especially difficult start to flu season in the province.
The respiratory virus season has been especially hard on young people and children's hospitals in the province. Alberta Health Services has had to redirect some staff to deal with hospitals that are exceeding 100 per cent capacity.
Lafontaine is advocating for stronger public health measures and more messaging to encourage people to get vaccinated and stay home if they're sick.
"Stress in health care really rolls down hill and it rolls down onto the shoulders of the people that provide care and the people who need care," he said.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Society must decide where 'line is going to be' on assault-style firearms: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is trying to find the dividing line between guns suitable for hunting and ones that have no place in society because they pose significant dangers in the wrong hands.
Amid rise in U.S. women truck drivers, advocates say interest is growing in Canada
Canada could soon see a growing number of women behind the wheels of semi-trucks, if what has happened in the U.S. trucking industry these last few years is any indication
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
Massive U.S. storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
U.S. women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because of their efforts to feed and trap stray cats.
Are these Canada's most child-friendly cities? List ranks 51
A recently published list ranks 51 Canadian cities according to how child-friendly they are, with Quebec City at the top as the best city to raise children.
Federal government to provide more funding for skilled refugee resettlement program
The federal government says it will provide more funding for a program aimed at bringing skilled refugees to Canada.
Edmonton
-
'Not approved by city council': Sohi blasts UCP over new Edmonton social issues task force
The Alberta government has a new 12-person team tasked with addressing addictions, crime and homelessness in the capital, but the city's mayor is not happy about how it's being done.
-
'Inherited an absolute mess': New spending could push Edmonton tax increase above 5%
Edmonton property taxes are going up. The only question is by how much.
-
Edmonton charities short of donation goals as need rises ahead of Christmas
As higher costs of living put pressure on families this holiday season, Edmontonians are digging deep to share what they have to help those who need it the most.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver company says it can demonstrate fusion technology at power plant scale by 2027
On the heels of a major scientific breakthrough in fusion at a lab in California, the CEO of Vancouver-based General Fusion says his company is on track to demonstrate the real-world possibilities of the clean energy technology at the power plant level by the year 2027.
-
Surrey council votes to scrap police transition, B.C. public safety minister responds
Surrey city council voted 6-3 to reinstate the RCMP and to stop the transition to a municipal police force Monday night.
-
'My kids are in there': B.C. mom describes car being stolen while children were inside
A vehicle with two children inside was stolen from outside a Merritt, B.C., school last week, prompting a warning to parents.
Atlantic
-
Messy Wednesday morning commute expected as heavy snow moves to P.E.I. and N.B.
Motorists can expect a messy commute Wednesday morning as heavy snowfall moves into P.E.I. and New Brunswick.
-
'I want to die with dignity': N.S. health-care advocate choosing MAID to end his life
John Dennis, 78, who has the distinction of being the oldest surviving lung transplant recipient in Nova Scotia, says he's been approved for Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) and plans to exercise that option next week.
-
New Brunswick's top doctor worried about the holidays as flu cases hit one-week high
The number of new influenza cases reported in the province has hit an all-time high, New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health said Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman donates $3.7M island off Vancouver Island to conservation group
A 21.45-hectare island just off the coast of Vancouver Island has been donated to the Islands Trust Conservancy, marking the largest single gift the group has ever received.
-
Defence lawyer in murder trial of escaped B.C. inmate points to lack of blood spatter
The defence lawyer in the B.C. Supreme Court murder trial of an escaped inmate says the jury must acquit his client because the evidence doesn't align with the prosecution's theory of events.
-
Nanaimo high school to reopen after 2-day closure due to power outage
Dover Bay Secondary school in Nanaimo, B.C., will reopen on Wednesday following an unexpected closure this week.
Toronto
-
Another Toronto officer alleges discrimination in complaint against police association
Another female officer has claimed a culture of systemic discrimination that’s been recognized by the Toronto Police Service is one reason she has been struggling to get support from her association she claims is routinely available to male colleagues.
-
Police arrest man accused of following women and girls around Leslieville on multiple occasions
A man suspected of following girls and women around the Leslieville neighbourhood on multiple occasions last month has been arrested.
-
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
Montreal
-
Seven-year-old girl killed after hit and run in downtown Montreal, man arrested
A seven-year-old girl has died of her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning, police say. Police said they are interviewing a man in his 40s in connection with the hit-and-run.
-
Vatican cardinal sues for defamation in Quebec assault claim
A Vatican cardinal sued a Canadian woman for defamation in a Canadian court on Tuesday after she accused him of sexual assault while he was archbishop of Quebec.
-
Montreal police meet with 87-year-old man in connection with hit-and-run that struck baby in stroller
Montreal police have met with an 87-year-old man in connection to a hit-and-run where a one-year-old baby was struck in Montreal's Outremont borough.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday.
-
No injuries in major barn fire in rural east Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after an abandoned barn full of hay burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in rural east Ottawa.
-
Pedestrian, 24, struck and killed in Barrhaven
A pedestrian who was critically injured when a driver struck him with a vehicle in Barrhaven Tuesday morning has died, Ottawa police say.
Kitchener
-
Plans taking shape as region announces location of first hybrid shelter
The site will be set up on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot, the region revealed Tuesday.
-
Elora skateboarder eyeing Olympics despite mystery illness
A competitive skateboarder from Elora has his sights set on representing Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but a mystery illness has made the mission to get there an even bigger challenge.
-
Corrections officer at women’s prison charged with sexual assault
A correctional officer at the Kitchener women’s prison has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault investigation, according to police.
Saskatoon
-
Trial date set for Saskatoon woman charged in 9-year-old girl's death
A trial date has been set for a woman charged in a nine-year-old girl’s death.
-
Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal sold to Texas-based company
Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal North has been sold to a waste management company headquartered in Texas.
-
A new spin on charity: Local fundraiser brings wheels to the world
A Saskatoon couple is teaming up with a local bike store to help give the gift of transportation to people around the world.
Northern Ontario
-
Trip to meet online friend turns into nightmare for Sudbury man
A Sudbury man who went to Blind River to spend a night with a girl he had been chatting with online was later raped, court documents of the criminal trial show.
-
New Timmins taxi company aims to offer better service than sole competitor
For several years, Timmins has relied on one taxi company, Vets Taxi, to get people around town. But an ex-driver and a former taxi broker broke away to start their own business, dubbing it Timmins Taxi.
-
Program makes Sault family’s home ownership dreams come true
It’s a day Brandon Pollari has long dreamed about. He and his family of five are moving into a newly renovated three-bedroom home, a result of the Sault District Social Services Board's affordable home ownership program.
Winnipeg
-
Fatal stabbing at Millennium Library started with argument: police
Three teens are facing charges in the death of a man who was killed after an argument escalated to a stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
-
Indigenous groups calling for federal government to help search Manitoba landfill
Several Indigenous organizations are criticizing Winnipeg police for not searching a landfill where the remains of two women killed by an alleged serial killer are believed to be, and are asking for help from Ottawa.
-
Man who murdered his wife on busy Winnipeg street granted day parole
A man convicted of murdering his wife in broad daylight on a busy Winnipeg street nearly three decades ago has been granted day parole despite documents saying he has a moderate to high risk to re-offend.
Regina
-
'It's unfair': Family of Keesha Bitternose upset with verdict in Dillon Whitehawk trial
Keesha Bitternose's family members say justice was not served after a judge found her killer not guilty of first-degree murder.
-
Court hears Regina councillors' lawsuit against city manager
A court application filed against Regina's city manager by two councillors is set to go before a judge on Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. leads nation in homicide rate amongst Indigenous population: Stats Canada report
A report by Stats Canada showed that 77 per cent, or about three out of every four Saskatchewan homicide victims in 2021 were Indigenous.