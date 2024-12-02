Calgary seeing a mild start to December as temperatures rise above zero

We’re experiencing a mild beginning to December in Calgary, especially compared to the last half of November.

The winds will pick up on Monday night out of the west, so temperatures won’t drop much. This means a mild start to the day on Tuesday.

Calgary weather day planner for Nov. 3, 2024. (CTV News)

A cold front will sneak in on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

This will drop the temperatures for Wednesday, and we have a chance of catching the edge of the precipitation, prompting a light rain/snow mix and even the possibility of freezing rain on Wednesday.

If you are digging the warm temperatures, don’t fret, they will return on Thursday and last the rest of the week.

Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 3-7, 2024. (CTV News)

Our amazing viewers have been sending so many amazing sunrise and sunset pics. Here is one from Amanda Bates taken in Lakeview.

Amanda Bates' pup Elsie doing the pose in front of a beautiful sunset in Lakeview. (Courtesy: Amanda Bates)

