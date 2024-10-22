Calgary sees its first taste of winter in October

Morning commuters in Calgary got the first taste of winter driving for the season on Tuesday.

The snow began falling on Monday afternoon and continued into the late evening.

With it came frigid temperatures that created a sheen of ice on many roads and highways.

While snowfall totals haven't been released yet, roads conditions in the city continue to be icy in many areas, leading to multiple crashes.

Calgary police said between midnight and 8 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 20 crashes, with five of them involving injuries.

The City of Calgary said snow-clearing crews were preparing for the snowfall for much of the day on Monday.

Tuesday morning, crews were focusing on Priority 1 routes, which are roads that see the most amount of traffic.

Outside the city, drivers needed to take caution on area highways.

511 Alberta listed almost all the highways surrounding Calgary as partly covered with snow or ice.

Amid this first snowfall of the season, RCMP is reminded drivers to clear their cars entirely of snow before heading onto the road.

Officials also recommended drivers give themselves plenty of extra travel time and drive to the conditions.