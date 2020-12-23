CALGARY -- A local senior meal delivery service located in Scenic Acres N.W. Calgary, has been stalled this week due to someone slashing the tires on their refrigerated delivery van.

Hearts to Home Meals was set to deliver meals in Calgary and surrounding areas such as Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

Nearly 350 clients in Calgary were going to receive meals and Lethbridge and Medicine Hat were going to receive an upwards of a week's worth of food.

With no van to use for delivery, the frozen meals are now sitting at a distribution building in Calgary.

“Sometimes in a week we are the only knock on their door or the only phone call that they get so to not be able to meet our commitments to these people is heartbreaking,” said Tracy Brunt franchise owner at Heart to Home Meals Calgary.

Two more of Brunt’s work vehicles have also had their tires slashed. Brunt said she tried calling AMA, but because of the heavy snow fall she has not been able to receive help.

Residents in the Scenic Acres community have come together to put spare tires on the smaller vans, but the delivery service is asking anyone with a refrigerated truck for a temporary loan of the vehicle to help get the meals out for Christmas.