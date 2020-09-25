CALGARY -- Officials at WinSport in northwest Calgary have announced a tentative opening date for the 2020/21 winter season.

The facility says it's implemented a series of protocols that will create a safe environment for visitors this year and plans to open to the public on Nov. 27.

WinSport's president and CEO, Barry Heck, says the park was open to guests in the summer and staff have been trained on all sanitization and safety procedures.

"While the COVID-19 crisis has restricted many sporting activities, we are all adjusting to new ways of playing safely," he said in a release Friday.

"We are optimistic about bringing guests back to our hill safely for this winter season. Our team is working diligently this fall to ensure we provide the best experience possible for our guests."

The programs at the northwest Calgary facility shut down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have since reopened to both guests and athletes in recent months.

Further information about programs and lessons at WinSport are expected to be released later this year, with full details to be provided on its official website.