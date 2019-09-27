Calgary Skyview
Map of the Calgary Skyview riding ahead of the 2019 federal election (Elections Canada)
Ryan White, CTVNewsCalgary.ca
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 2:08PM MDT
The candidates vying to become the Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, a position that had been held by independent MP Darshan Kang
- Jagdeep Sahota, Conservative
- Nirmala Naidoo, Liberal
- Gurinder Singh Gill, NDP
- Harinder 'Harry' Dhillon, PPC
- Joseph Alexander, Christian Heritage Party
- Daniel Blanchard, Marxist-Leninist Party
- Harpreet Singh Dawar, Canada's Fourth Front