Calgary snow ducks land at the U of C bookstore

Snow ducks, the frosty phenomenon that took over the University of Calgary campus earlier this year, are back in a big way.

Following a heavy snowstorm in January, a group of students banded together to create hundreds of ducks of all sizes, sculpted out of the sticky snow.

The students said it started out as simple fun but grew into something more.

"There was snow all over the place, there was seasonal depression, my friends were kind of sad and so I bought some of these simple clapping devices and brought them to campus," Jason Ngu, the snow ducks' creator told CTV News back in January.

Now Ngu says the snow ducks are coming back for a limited time as merchandise to be sold through a partnership with the U of C's bookstore.

The products include a snow-duck-branded hoodie and stickers. Anyone who acts fast to buy a hoodie can claim a free snow duck clapper to make some frozen fowl as soon as the snow flies.

Ngu says $10 from the sale of each hoodie will go to support the school's Students' Greatest Needs fund, which helps students who can't afford basic necessities.

"This project has been over eight months in the making, and I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who helped bring this merchandise to life and onto the shelves of the UCalgary bookstore," Ngu said.

He says he will not receive any commission from the sale of any of the hoodies as the collaboration is envisioned to "benefit UCalgary students first and foremost."

More details about the U of C's Students' Greatest Needs fund can be found online.