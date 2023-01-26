Calgary Stampede accepting applications for 2023 parade
For over 100 years, the Calgary Stampede Parade has served as the official kickoff to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and this year you could be a part of the action.
Applications for entries in the 2023 parade are now open, and will be accepted until Feb. 15.
"Known around the world for its spectacular floats, stunning array of beautiful horses and marching bands, and of course parade marshals, the Stampede Parade celebrates our western heritage, cultures and community spirit by bringing the city together to officially open the annual Calgary Stampede," said a Thursday news release.
Community groups, cultural organizations, local and national businesses, service clubs, marching bands and equine enthusiasts of all kinds are encouraged to take part in the parade.
"Along with the traditional fan favourites, we always welcome unique and creative new entries which showcase the vibrancy of not just Calgary, but also our province and country," said Keith Marlowe, parade committee vice-chair.
The Calgary Stampede says more than 305,000 attended the 2022 parade in person, with thousands more watching online and on TV.
The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16, with the parade on July 7.
For more information on how to apply you can visit the Calgary Stampede's website.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No more expensing home internet bills to taxpayers, Pierre Poilievre's caucus told
The federal Liberal government is joining the Opposition Conservatives in no longer allowing its members of Parliament to expense taxpayers for home internet services.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Canada sending 4 tanks to Ukraine and deploying soldiers to train, defence minister says
Canada is sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine and will be deploying 'a number' of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate them.
True crime sells, but fans are debating the ethics of their passion
For some people, relaxation looks like settling down with a nice glass of wine and the most graphic, disturbing tale of murder imaginable.
No reason for alarm in Canada after cough syrup deaths in other countries: health agency
Following the deaths of more than 300 children from contaminated cough syrups in several countries, Health Canada says it's been more than a decade since similar cases were identified here.
Rent prices grew at record pace in 2022 as Canada saw lowest vacancy rate in decades
Rent prices in Canada grew at a record pace last year as the country saw the lowest vacancy rate since 2001, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said.
Poor communication and training linked to fatal B.C. ammonia leak
The independent body that oversees the safety of technical systems and equipment in British Columbia has found a deadly ammonia leak near Kamloops last May was a tragedy that took years to unfold.
See how Amsterdam built a massive underwater bike-parking facility
Amsterdam has shared a time-lapse video of the construction of its brand-new underwater bike-parking facility.
Border agencies in Canada, U.S. detail how new Nexus trusted traveller plan will work
Canada and the United States are laying out the details of their new bilateral workaround for the Nexus trusted-traveller system.
Edmonton
-
Edson teacher facing new sexual assault charges after 3 additional victims identified: RCMP
A 50-year-old teacher in Edson, Alta., who was charged with sex offences against a child in November is facing accusations that he sexually assaulted three additional people.
-
'Majority of people will still see an increase': Experts say Alberta auto rate freeze won't provide financial relief
The Alberta government says it is pausing private passenger vehicle insurance rate increases through the end of 2023 after hearing concerns from drivers about affordability, but experts say most drivers will still see a rate increase.
-
Alberta to address rural doctor shortages through training in Lethbridge and Grande Prairie
The provincial government has unveiled its plan to bring more physicians to areas that are currently underserved, but some doctors aren't convinced the strategy will address the real problem.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver cop could be charged after vandalism suspect seriously injured
British Columbia’s police watchdog believes a Vancouver officer may have committed offences during a 2021 arrest that left a man seriously injured.
-
Stabbing near Mission daycare appears to be targeted, RCMP say
Authorities say an assault and stabbing near a Mission daycare on Wednesday was likely targeted, and the 32-year-old victim is working with investigators.
-
Poor communication and training linked to fatal B.C. ammonia leak
The independent body that oversees the safety of technical systems and equipment in British Columbia has found a deadly ammonia leak near Kamloops last May was a tragedy that took years to unfold.
Atlantic
-
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths; cases increase, hospitalizations decrease
Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a decrease in active hospitalizations but an increase in new cases.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps appointed premier's adviser on housing support
Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps will help advise B.C. Premier David Eby on housing solutions, the province announced Thursday.
-
B.C. early warning system in spotlight on anniversary of megathrust earthquake
B.C.'s earthquake early warning (EEW) system is in the spotlight once again as the anniversary of a massive 9.0-maginutde megathrust earthquake arrives.
-
Suspect arrested after arson at Victoria home
Victoria police say a suspect has been arrested after a suspicious fire significantly damaged a home near the border of Oak Bay, B.C.
Toronto
-
Toronto police to boost presence on TTC following spike in violence
The Toronto police will be rolling out an increased presence across the TTC following a rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the city’s transit system.
-
New video appears to show TTC employee shoving teen prior to 'swarming' attack
New video footage obtained by CP24 appears to show the events leading up to what the TTC has described as a ‘despicable swarming’ attack on two of its employees in Scarborough.
-
Alleged airline ticket scam worth $500k leads to arrest of Ontario man
A Vaughan, Ont. man has been charged, and a warrant has been issued for a Brampton woman, after two people allegedly sold $500,000 worth of fraudulently issued plane tickets.
Montreal
-
Ceremony for Quebec mosque attack to be held in prayer room where shooting occurred
A commemoration to mark the sixth anniversary of Quebec's mosque shooting will be held for the first time inside the prayer room where six men were killed.
-
Man, 28, with 'family connection' to slain woman charged with second-degree murder
A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a female relative Wednesday morning in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood.
-
Montreal mayor wants review of old bylaw banning residents from parking in their own driveways
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wants a review of an old bylaw that has prevented some residents in an east-end neighbourhood from parking their cars in their own driveways.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
-
City of Ottawa committee votes to reopen Wellington Street
A year after the 'Freedom Convoy' protest shut down Wellington Street, a city of Ottawa committee has voted to reopen it to cars.
-
Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 27 cm of snow
A winter storm has brought more than 25 centimetres of snow to Ottawa, covering the roads and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.
Kitchener
-
Two arrested after Stratford police officer dragged by stolen pickup
Two people are facing charges after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Stratford.
-
Hybrid shelter opening date pushed back
The opening date for the Region of Waterloo’s hybrid shelter has been pushed back, with design delays being blamed.
-
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrant
Waterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.
Saskatoon
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
'It's been a morning': Freezing rain makes for treacherous Saskatoon area commute
Freezing rain on Thursday morning has contributed to dangerous driving conditions in and around Saskatoon.
-
Dozens of cats found in Saskatoon apartment will be euthanized
More than 70 cats found by the Saskatoon Fire Department from a single apartment will have to be put down, Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS) says.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 17
A 36-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 17 east of Bruce Mines last week, police say.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Clients may have received used needles, Sudbury, Ont., harm reduction group says
Anyone who received a single-use needle from Réseau ACCESS Network in Sudbury in the last several months is at risk of serious infection, the group announced Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation in a move that critics say has more to do with boosting the governing Progressive Conservatives' chances in the next election.
-
'The public wants reassurance': ideas floated for Winnipeg transit safety
An expert in policing thinks the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) should use its cadets should be used to keep transit routes safe, but the service says patrolling buses would be too dangerous for cadets.
-
Police investigating Winnipeg's second homicide of 2023
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's second homicide of the year.
Regina
-
Here's how much rent will cost the average tenant in Regina
Rising rent costs and limited options are making it challenging for Regina renters to find the right place to settle into.
-
Regina police officer catches 11 drivers using mobile devices in 3 shifts
A Regina police officer said he caught 11 drivers on mobile devices in three shifts.
-
'We're in this together': Sask. woman spreading joy to other cancer warriors through crocheted keychains
A Saskatchewan woman is focusing on bringing happiness to other people who are battling cancer as she fights the disease herself.