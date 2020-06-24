CALGARY -- The honorary marshal for this year's Stampede Parade had an interesting encounter on his way to Calgary earlier this week.

Filipe Masetti Leite was on horseback near Corkscrew Mountain on Tuesday when he ran into a juvenile grizzly. Photos posted to social media show the young bear on a dirt road just yards from the cowboy and his horses.

"We are stronger than our fears," was the caption alongside the series of pictures.

Leite began an epic, 12-country, 25,000-kilometre journey from Calgary to Argentina at the 2012 Stampede centennial celebration, which was a dream passed down from his father.

To complete the journey, he set off last year from Alaska, destined for Calgary.

"After pausing for the winter months and the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Filipe Masetti Leite is now riding his final 800 km along remote roads, headed to Calgary," reads a posting on the Stampede website. "He will be a parade marshal without a parade, but that will not stop the celebration of his incredible achievement."

This year's parade, which was scheduled for July 3, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there will still be a way to celebrate during what would have been the 10 days of Stampede.

Three events centred around food were announced Wednesday for Stampede Park.

A mini-donut drive-thru will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on July 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11, and a free pancake drive-thru will be held on BMO Kids' Day – July 8 – from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advanced registration is required.

And a food truck rally is planned for July 4 and 5 from noon to 9 p.m.

More information is available online.

Parade Marshal @filipemasetti is not always alone on the road to Calgary. An unexpected visitor joined him on the trail today! �� pic.twitter.com/rt0oIdsbE6 — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) June 23, 2020