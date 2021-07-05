CALGARY -- For the first time in Calgary Stampede history, the first night of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth will be celebrated with firework displays in cities across Alberta.

Friday night's "province-wide" fireworks will see the sky light up with four identical pyrotechnic shows in Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer and, of course, Calgary.

"Thousands of Albertans will be able to view this amazing firework show from their own neighbourhood at the same time, with the same soundtrack on July 9th," said Steve McDonough, Stampede Board president and chairman.

Alberta-based Fireworks Spectaculars Canada will create the world-class firework displays in all four cities that are scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. this Friday at the conclusion of the Calgary Stampede Evening Show.

The fireworks will blast off from traditional locations in each city including:

Stampede Park in Calgary;

Edmonton Expo Centre Grounds;

Downtown Red Deer; and,

Exhibition Park in Lethbridge (with seating in the grandstand available on a first-come, first-served basis).

Those unable to witness the fireworks in person may watch the display live on CTV Calgary and CTV2 or online at CTV News Calgary.