Calgary Stampede parade expected to draw massive crowd
Music, laughter and hearty "yahoos" will echo through Calgary’s downtown core Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people are set to enjoy the 112th Calgary Stampede parade.
"The tradition and pageantry of the parade Calgarians have loved for generations will meet some exciting new and refreshed entries to produce an unforgettable experience for the young, and young at heart," said Blair Barkley, chair of the Stampede Parade Committee.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Each year people aiming for the perfect spot to view the parade start lining the route around 7:45 a.m., they can view the parade prelude that includes 30 acts.
Then the main event kicks off just before 9 a.m. on Ninth Avenue S.E. at Third Street S.E. and will run for about two hours.
"This year's Calgary Stampede parade lineup is comprised of more than 100 entries including 21 floats, 11 bands and nearly 40 equine entries, including heavy horse hitches and mounted colour parties," officials said in a news release.
Actor Owen Crow Shoe is leading the parade.
In his most recent role, he is featured alongside 2022 parade marshal Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga, which hit theatres on June 28.
"Owen, from the Piikani Nation and Blood Tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy, has only missed one Stampede since he started coming with his family more than 30 years ago," officials said.
"From spending time in Elbow River Camp singing and drumming to participating in the Warrior Ride during the Stampede Rodeo Grand entry, Owen and his family have deep roots with the festival."
Amber Marshall, the 2018 parade marshal, and her Heartland co-stars Chris Potter and Shaun Johnston, will be the first-ever celebrity trio to judge parade entries.
For those trying to drive in or out of the core, keep in mind, most roads will be closed at 7:30 a.m. and won't reopen until about 2 p.m. and Calgary police say its safe to do so.
Instead, the Calgary Stampede suggests using Calgary Transit to commute in the area.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) says it will have a highly visible presence along the parade route, and that it will be increasing patrols by peace officers and security guards across the transit system.
After taking in the sights and sounds of the parade, it is free to enter the Stampede grounds between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
"Security screening will be familiar to those who have attended stampede in the past with metal detectors and bag searches at the entrances," said Kerrie Blizard, the Stampede's director of public safety.
"This year, we have increased the number of search lanes and entries so that we can do ore thorough searches, while ensuring the lines keep moving."
There will be a CPS district on the grounds with a dedicated commander.
"If you're down on the grounds, you can report any suspicious behavior to any Stampede security to police officers on the grounds (or) you can go to the Stampede office at the Big Four building," says CPS Staff Sgt. JF Dery.
"You can call our non-emergency line of 403-266-1234, and also obviously if it's something urgent, you can also call 911."
The service says airspace over Calgary is restricted during the parade, meaning no drones or remotely piloted aircraft systems will be allowed to fly.
Those restrictions change once Stampede Park opens, but are limited to one nautical mile radius from the centre of Stampede grounds between 5 a.m. and 3 .a.m. from July 5 to 15.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Hurricane Beryl makes landfall near Tulum, Mexico as a Category 2 storm
Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Mexico's coast near the resort of Tulum as a Category 2 storm early Friday, whipping trees and knocking out power as it came ashore after leaving a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean.
Canada's global reputation suffering under Trudeau, Garneau asserts in autobiography
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada has lost its standing in the world under the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he criticizes as an ill-prepared leader who prioritizes politics and makes big pronouncements without any follow-through.
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
BREAKING Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 6.4 per cent in June as jobs market stalls
The Canadian economy lost 1,400 jobs in June as the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in more than two years, Statistics Canada said Friday.
How does Canada's lowest hourly minimum wage stack up to the rest of the country?
Hourly minimum wages increased in several Canadian provinces this spring with more on the horizon, which economists say will likely impact workers and businesses differently.
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
NATO leaders will vow to pour weapons into Ukraine for another year, but membership is off the table
NATO leaders plan to pledge next week to keep pouring arms and ammunition into Ukraine at current levels for at least another year, hoping to reassure the war-ravaged country of their ongoing support and show Russian President Vladimir Putin that they will not walk away.
U.K.'s Starmer vows 'government of service' as he takes power after Labour landslide
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would lead a "government of service" on a mission of national renewal in his first official remarks Friday after his Labour Party swept to power in a landslide victory after more than a decade in opposition.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Two firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
'He wants to fight': Edmonton family left waiting months for cancer treatment as condition worsens
An Edmonton woman says she's losing hope as her husband has been left waiting for months to see an oncologist after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer this spring.
-
Calgary Stampede parade expected to draw massive crowd
Music, laughter and hearty 'yahoos' will echo through Calgary’s downtown core Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people are set to enjoy the 112th Calgary Stampede parade.
Lethbridge
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Vancouver
-
Widower living with toddler at B.C. rest stop desperate for housing
A father living in an RV in B.C.’s Fraser Valley with his toddler for more than a year has become even more desperate to find housing after facing a tragic loss.
-
'Extremely apologetic': Abbotsford fire chief sorry for foam spilled in creek
Cleanup is underway in Abbotsford after spilled firefighting foam ended up in a local creek Wednesday night.
-
Vancouver considers putting housing before mountain views
Vancouver’s magnificent mountain vistas will be front and centre at city hall next week, when councillors will debate whether to ease view protection rules to make room for more construction.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seize 20 guns, thousands of bullets, 4.5 kg of cocaine from Greater Victoria home
A Greater Victoria man has been arrested and released from custody after police seized several guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and four and a half kilograms of cocaine from a home in Langford, B.C., last week.
-
B.C. COVID hospitalizations at highest level since January
It may not be on most people's minds, but COVID-19 is on the rise again in B.C.
-
Cluster of earthquakes off B.C. coast 'business as usual,' seismologist says
A British Columbia seismologist says there's nothing dangerous or unusual about a recent flurry of earthquake activity off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
Saskatoon
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
-
Saskatoon man survives three-storey fall from downtown building
A Saskatoon man is recovering in hospital after falling three storeys off the roof of a downtown building on Canada Day.
-
Saskatoon city councillor's leadership at private Christian school revealed in leaked document
A leaked document reveals a Saskatoon city councillor's involvement at a private Christian school embroiled in abuse allegations.
Regina
-
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
-
Crop development in Sask. falls behind due to recent rainfall
Because of heavy rain and cooler conditions in parts of the province, crop development is falling behind normal for this time of year.
-
Star Blanket Cree Nation celebrates the opening of a new water treatment plant
A water treatment plant nearly a decade in the making is now up and running on the Star Blanket Cree Nation.
Toronto
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
What you need to know as LCBO workers go on strike
All LCBO stores across the province are closed for two weeks starting Friday as workers go on strike for the first time after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Arrests made in deadly daylight stabbing at Toronto subway station: police
Two arrests have been made in connection with a deadly daylight stabbing at a subway station in Toronto last week, police say.
Montreal
-
Police operation underway at pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Square Victoria in downtown Montreal.
-
Fire department says inspectors were refused access to do safety check at McGill pro-Palestinian encampment
The Montreal fire service said its inspectors were refused access to do a safety check at the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University on Thursday.
-
Canada's global reputation suffering under Trudeau, Garneau asserts in autobiography
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada has lost its standing in the world under the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he criticizes as an ill-prepared leader who prioritizes politics and makes big pronouncements without any follow-through.
Atlantic
-
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
-
Price of gas increases in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
Winnipeg
-
'It's not 20 years ago': Harm reduction advocates call for drug testing at Folk Fest
Some harm reduction advocates are calling on a long-running music festival to start offering drug testing on-site.
-
Aging, degrading Manitoba Hydro infrastructure could cost billions to upgrade
Manitoba Hydro may needs billions of dollars worth of upgrades for aging infrastructure.
-
Manitoba First Nation identifies missing fishers
The search continues for two missing fishers who never returned home from a hunting trip.
Ottawa
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Patricia Boal named anchor of CTV News at Six
Veteran broadcaster Patricia Boal has been named anchor of CTV News at Six, CTV News Ottawa announced Thursday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of July.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
Barrie
-
The Cookstown Foodland is on fire
A fire is racing through the walls of the Cookstown grocery store.
-
Caledon police laid 884 charges during the Canada Day Week Campaign
Nearly 900 charges were laid in Caledon during Canada Day Week campaign.
-
Bracebridge considers pulling back $10 million hospital funding commitment
The Town of Bracebridge is second-guessing its $10 million funding commitment to Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) after its board voted to proceed with its controversial two-hospital redevelopment proposal.
Kitchener
-
Shooting in Woodstock leaves one person dead, another injured
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
London
-
Shooting in Woodstock leaves one person dead, another injured
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
'Not your personal racetrack': Driver stopped on Highway 402
According to police, the vehicle was impounded for two weeks and the driver was handed a 30-day license suspension.
Windsor
-
Melanie Coulter ousted at Windsor/Essex County Humane Society
AM800 News is reporting Melanie Coulter has been let go, as voted on by the board.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
'Frustration at the ultimate level': Riverside couple to uproot landscaping
Disappointment lingers over the property of a Riverside couple that was told to remove landscaping from their front lawn after a resident complained that it doesn’t conform to the city’s public right-of-way encroachment bylaws.