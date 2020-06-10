CALGARY -- Calgarians are getting a look at the new design of the BMO Centre expansion with the official design unveiling Wednesday morning.

The $500-million expansion in Stampede Park will double the current size of the building, making it the largest conference facility in western Canada and the second largest in the country.

Two design firms have been crafting the building's design — which includes a million square feet of floor space and 350 thousand square feet of exhibit space — over a 12 month period.

The Calgary Stampede and development partner Calgary Municipal Land Corporation say the world class facility will include western hospitality to host major conventions from around the globe.

"When complete in 2024, the expanded BMO Centre will provide Calgary and southern Alberta a significant platform for economic diversification through growth in both the convention and tourism industries," said Dana Peers, Calgary Stampede Board president and chair, in a statement released Wednesday.

The project has been met with some opposition as some city councillors called for a re-examination of capital projects — including the new Field House, Arts Commons, the new arena and Green Line LRT — in the fall of 2019.

The concerns stemmed from the city’s financial situation as a result of a reduction in provincial funding and the economic climate.

Proponents say these projects, including the BMO Centre, will help drive business to the city and province.

"As we prepare Calgary for the future, solidifying our role as the ultimate host city will be a major driver of jobs and economic activity," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. "The expanded BMO Centre is going to be a major draw for tourism and travel."

The expanded BMO Centre is expected to drive an additional $223-million to Alberta’s economy, in addition to the roughly $700-million the Calgary Stampede usually generates in Alberta.

The new centre is expected to create 1,757 full time jobs.

"This exciting project will not only enhance the world-class infrastructure in Calgary but will create jobs in this city when they are needed most," said Premier Jason Kenney."Once complete, this upgrade will continue to positively impact the Calgary economy, as conventions and events from around the world take advantage of the BMO Centre, creating jobs and supporting the hospitality sector."

Construction on Hall F of the expansion is underway and should be complete by the end of June.

The plan is to begin demolishing existing structures in the fall of 2020 and break ground on the new building in 2021. The project is expected to be complete by June of 2024.

The Calgary Stampede is expected to reveal more details regarding the specifics of the design Wednesday morning.