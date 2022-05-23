Calgary Stampeder under investigation, airline employee fired after fight at airport

The Calgary Stampeders football club has launched an investigation after video of a fight between a player and an airline employee went viral over the weekend.

The video, posted and shared widely on social media, appears to show Stampeders wide receiver Brendan Langley and an airline employee fighting in an airport.

The video shows the men slap and punch each other, then Langley gets the upper hand, landing several punches and knocking the man down.

The man then gets up and the two square off once again before other people intervene.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Stampeders said the club "is aware of the reports concerning Brendan Langley."

"The team is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete," read a statement.

United Airlines also issued a statement.

"United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter," it read.

"United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated."

Langley, 27, is listed by the Stampeders as a 185 centimetre (6'1"), 81 kilogram (179 pound) wide receiver from Marietta, Ga.

He was signed by the team as a free agent on Feb. 28.