The Calgary Stampeders released roster details this weekend, ahead of the first game of regular season scheduled later this month.

The team added 10 players to the team on Saturday while releasing 21 and sending three back to their university teams.

Among the players who made the roster, are receiver Andres Salgado, kicker Oscar Hugo Silva and offensive linesman Guillermo Calderon; the three players who were drafted from Mexico.

Griff Whalen, an ex-NFLer who hoped to make the team this year, was among those released on Saturday.

Details on the full roster can be found on the official Stampeders' website.

Calgary begins the regular season on June 15 against the Ottawa Redblacks, whom the Stampeders defeated at last year's Grey Cup Final.

(With files from Glenn Campbell)