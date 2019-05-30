

Glenn Campbell, CTV News Calgary





Like a lot of his friends in Mexico, Andres Salgado grew up playing soccer. When he was 18 years old, his best friend suggested he try the "other" football.

Salgado says as soon as he stepped on the field and strapped on the pads, he was hooked.

"Next day he had a practice and he said 'Hey, you should come to practice and see what it is,' and right away I fell in love with the game."

Salgado is one of three Mexican players who were drafted by the Calgary Stampeders as part of league commissioner Randy Ambrosie's 2.0 initiative.

The other two players are kicker Oscar Hugo Silva and offensive lineman Guillermo Calderon.

The initiative aimed at opening up opportunities for both the league and players in foreign markets. Salgado said he loves that he was drafted by the Stamps.

"They’re a great team, I dig the colours, I dig the white horse," he said. "I’ve seen it since five, six years ago and every time has been the Calgary Stampeders, my favourite team for sure."

The 26-year-old Salgado is a receiver and played at the highest level in Mexico. Just last week his team the Mexico City Condors won the league championship.

Salgado caught a 44-yard touchdown in that game and said winning it all meant a lot.

"To be recognized as the very best is a great feeling," he said.

Salgado now has his sights set on making the Stampeders, and said joining another championship team would be even sweeter.

Head coach Dave Dickenson said he’s been impressed with Salgado so far.

"He’s really a keener, he wants to learn, he’s given me everything he’s got. I think skill-wise he’s impressed some people," he said.

Dickenson said Salgado has a chance to be on the opening-day roster. While Salgado has only been playing the game for eight years, he’s not surprised at how far he’s come.

"I always try to hit for the highest goals, have high hopes and just go and live it," he said. "If it’s your dream you’ve got to go take it, take your shot."

Salgado will have a chance to take another shot on Friday night when the Stamps play their first pre-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.