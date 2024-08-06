Calgary storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars and airport

Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning at around 8 p.m., cautioning of an incoming thunderstorm capable of producing powerful wind gusts, baseball-sized hail and torrential rain.

The storm ripped across Calgary, bringing hail to the northern part of the city.

The storm caused damage to the airport, forcing travellers at gates B and C to evacuate.

On Monday, the airport announced its domestic terminal building was closed due to damage caused by hail and heavy rainfall.

The airport says in a post on social media the work has started to clean up the water and assess the damage.

However, parts of the domestic terminal will remain closed until further notice.

The airport is telling passengers to check with their airline for flight updates.

The hail also caused grief for motorists.

Sections of major routes like Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail became flooded with water as drivers tried to find shelter under overpasses.

Many social media videos show destroyed gazebos, smashed car windows and damaged siding.

Hail damage to the siding of a home in the community of Redstone in Calgary on Monday, Aug. 4, 2024. (Matthew Knight) According to a weather summary from Environment Canada on Tuesday morning, the largest hail fell in the hamlet of Queenstown, Alta.; around the size of a baseball.

The national weather service said the strongest winds were recorded in Tilley, Alta., where gusts reached 100 km/h.

- With files from The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.