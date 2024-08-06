Cleanup at Calgary airport continues after hail storm; flights operational
The Calgary International Airport is cleaning up after hail and heavy rainfall caused water damage in the terminal building Monday night.
In an update Tuesday, the airport said the damaged areas of the building – B and C gates – remain closed, but flights were still leaving from other gates.
“We understand the impact this weather event has had on our guests and partners and are working closely with partners to adapt and minimize disruptions,” YYC said in a social media post.
The airport encouraged travellers to check with airlines for flight updates.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, YYC confirmed the building was damaged and guests were being evacuated due to the water damage.
Parts of southern Alberta were put under a thunderstorm warning Monday afternoon and evening as a storm developed and produced “significant and damaging hail, strong winds and heavy rain,” according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
ECCC received many reports of hail damage and localized flooding in the Calgary area. Hen egg-sized hail was also reported in Calgary.
Calgary storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars and airport
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
