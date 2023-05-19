Calgary students approached by vehicle, police investigate
Calgary police are investigating an incident that happened in the city's northeast on Thursday afternoon.
Staff at Stanley Jones School sent home a letter to the families of students on Thursday, warning that two different groups of students were walking on Edmonton Trail towards the school over the lunch hour when they were approached by a vehicle.
According to Calgary police, the students complained the person inside the vehicle was taking photos of them.
School officials said the students came back to the school "immediately" and reported it to the school.
"We want to reassure you that the students are safe," said assistant principal Anna Johnston in the letter.
"We are making you aware of this most recent incident so that together, we can all work to ensure the safety of our students."
Police said the students involved were from Alice Jamieson All Girls’ Academy, an alternative program which runs out of Stanley Jones School.
Students or parents who witness any suspicious activity or people are asked to call 911 to report it to police.
