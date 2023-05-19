Calgary students approached by vehicle, police investigate

An undated photo showing the exterior of Stanley Jones School in northeast Calgary. (Facebook/@StanleyJonesSchool) An undated photo showing the exterior of Stanley Jones School in northeast Calgary. (Facebook/@StanleyJonesSchool)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina