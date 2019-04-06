For just $10, students have the chance to pick up that perfect graduation gown at the annual Gowntown event in northeast Calgary.

Hundreds of new as well as lightly used gowns have been gathered over the past two weeks for the event and they are now on sale, with all the proceeds going to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Calgary.

Julie Roth, a fashion stylist who helped put on the event, says this is the twelfth year that the shopping centre has held it.

She says it’s great for students to be able to have access to just a variety of styles, especially at such low prices.

“Right now, with fashion in general, there are so many different trends happening and it’s so nice because grad students are being able to use their own style and translate that into their grad dresses.”

It’s also a great opportunity for some underprivileged students to buy something they love without being limited by the price.

“It’s really making sure those grad students have that night to remember.”

Gowntown runs on April 6 and 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Marlborough Mall.