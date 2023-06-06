Calgary Surge making all the right moves during inaugural season

The Surge is visiting communities and playing a winning brand of basketball, and is 3-1 to start the season. The Surge is visiting communities and playing a winning brand of basketball, and is 3-1 to start the season.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina