Calgary Swifties gather at Brownstone to shake off missing out on tickets at Swiftie Squad Pop-Up Party

Talk about glass half full people!

A bunch of Calgary Swifties who didn’t get tickets to see her concerts in Vancouver or Toronto gathered in Calgary Saturday morning for a Swiftie Squad Pop-Up Party.

It was an event organized by Calgary event planner 3WB, which brought together fans, moms, and merchants who deal in Swiftie swag, including cookies, candles, jewelry and more.

There was even a blonde singer whose name was Taylor, only it was Eden Taylor performing the music of you-know-who.

Each guest received friendship bracelets and iron-on decals for their jean jackets, with the proceeds of ticket sales going to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Taylor Swift fans at the Swiftie Squad Pop-Up Party Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024

For Calgary event planner Suzanne Mendlicott, who co-directs 3WB Calgary with business partner Christine Bassitt, it was all about riding a wave and creating some good vibes for a good cause.

“We wanted to take advantage of the Taylor Swift Era,” Mendlicott said. “We both have young daughters, we didn’t get (Eras Tour) tickets, weren’t fortunate enough, so we figured, let’s bring the event to us.

“So we’ve created a great event here today with singer Eden Taylor who sounds just like Taylor Swift,” Endlicott said. “She’s super-friendly and we’ve highlighted a bunch of local vendors as well that specifically have Taylor Swift items – so it might be clothing, or cookies or candles with affirmations – so we’re just trying to highlight community as well as local businesses.”

Calgary event planner Suzanne Medlicott organized the event with her business partner Christine Bassitt

The event was crowded with mostly moms and daughters, who appeared to have shaken off the disappointment of not winning the right to have their parents spend thousands of dollars on concert tickets to see Swift live.

And for one mom – Endlicott – the pop-up party offered a thrill of its own.

“My daughter being here,” she said. “I’ve been an event planner here in Calgary for 20 years and this is the first time she’s actually been able to see what I do for work, so being able to bring her in and – it’s like, bring your daughter to work day but she’s having the best day (too), so seeing my daughter smile is amazing.”

Swift recently completed six concerts in Toronto and will perform three concerts at B.C. Place in Vancouver from Dec. 6-8.