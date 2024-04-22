Calgary takes on plastic waste for Earth Day
For Earth Day 2024 this week, people around the world are encouraged to take action for a healthier planet.
This year's theme is "planet versus plastics."
The City of Calgary has several programs related to the theme of plastic waste, the most prominent being the city's single-use bylaw that took effect in January.
Under this bylaw, businesses charge a mandatory minimum fee of 15 cents for a new paper shopping bag and one dollar for a reusable bag – and they will only be given if a customer asks for one.
Council voted 10-4 to pass the bylaw in 2023.
Cllrs. Chabot, McLean, Wyness and Chu voted against the bylaw.
However, on Jan. 30, just two weeks after it took effect, Calgary city council voted to begin the repeal process for the single-use bylaw.
Some councillors had said the rules generated negative feedback.
It's expected to be discussed at a public hearing meeting on May 7.
More information on the city's environment strategy can be found online.
Ottawa set to host treaty talks
Earth Day 2024 also coincides with the UN's fourth round of talks to create a global treaty to deal with plastic pollution.
Negotiators from 176 countries will gather in Ottawa this week, with the aim of finalizing a deal by the end of the year.
According to information found on earthday.org plastic production has now grown to more than 380 million tons per year.
More plastic has been produced in the last 10 years than in the entire 20th century.
Representatives in Ottawa are trying to figure out how to limit the most common types of plastic waste found in nature.
They will also address the most toxic chemicals used to make plastic.
The most contentious issue is whether countries should put a cap on how much plastic they can produce.
The treaty talks in Ottawa begin Tuesday and run for seven days.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
VIDEO Video shows moment freight train catches fire and rolls through downtown London, Ont.
Fire crews were called out to the scene of a train fire just before 11 p.m. Sunday night after receiving multiple 911 calls about the eastbound train on fire, going over Oxford Street.
More than 55,000 Ford vehicles recalled over battery issue
Ford recalled more than 55,000 trucks and SUVs over a battery detection issue, according to a Transport Canada recall notice.
Here's when your weight loss will plateau, according to science
Whether you’re shedding pounds with the help of effective new medicines, slimming down after weight loss surgery or cutting calories and adding exercise, there will come a day when the numbers on the scale stop going down, and you hit the dreaded weight loss plateau.
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
'Junk fees' or flexible flying? Passenger charges fuel profits -- and travellers' ire
Economy-class trips are defined by shrinking legroom, narrower cushion space, diminishing rewards for frequent fliers and, especially, the myriad fees that can pile up like thunderclouds as airlines increasingly offer top-up options on their tickets.
Biden implies his uncle was eaten by cannibals, Papua New Guinea leader takes offence
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape accused Joe Biden of disparaging the South Pacific island nation by implying that an uncle of the U.S. president had been eaten by 'cannibals' there during World War II.
Feds don't 'care if they die,' says lawyer helping Canadian children held in Syria
Five Canadian children are languishing in a squalid detention camp in northeastern Syria after Ottawa denied their mothers permission to come to Canada, says a lawyer fighting in court on behalf of the families.
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
They were from different countries and barely spoke each other's languages. More than 20 years later, they're still happily in love
He decided to spend Christmas somewhere that wouldn't involve snowstorm disasters. She was celebrating the holidays outside of her native country of Venezuela for the first time. Both weren't expecting to meet someone special the night they crossed paths at a bar in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Drones interfere with wildfire operations near Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek Estates under evacuation alert
RCMP say drones are interfering with wildfire operations near the small northern Alberta community of Saprae Creek Estates, southeast of Fort McMurray.
-
What Oilers fans need to know ahead of NHL playoff opener at Rogers Place Monday
There will be many options to catch the Oilers playoff opener at and around Ice District Monday as the team takes on the Los Angeles Kings.
-
RCMP close Highway 2 near Slave Lake Sunday night due to forest fire
A section of Highway 2 near Slave Lake was closed Sunday due to a "rapidly progressing" forest fire in the nearby Canyon Creek.
Lethbridge
-
Deal to protect ranch from development means family can keep raising cattle there
An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there.
-
Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
-
Lethbridge gets a new theatre company to showcase city's storytellers
A new theatre group is setting up shop in Lethbridge.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Canucks claw out 4-2 comeback win over Nashville Predators in Game 1
Vancouver hockey fans were treated to a show as the Canucks stormed back from a second-period deficit for a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
-
Country singer Luke Bryan slips and falls on stage in Vancouver
Country music star Luke Bryan took a tumble while on stage in Vancouver on Saturday night, and he and fans laughed it off.
-
B.C. widow successfully challenges ICBC's denial of death benefits
A B.C. widow who was denied spousal benefits after her husband died in a motorcycle crash has successfully challenged the move and the public insurer has been ordered to pay her more than $400,000.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Canucks claw out 4-2 comeback win over Nashville Predators in Game 1
Vancouver hockey fans were treated to a show as the Canucks stormed back from a second-period deficit for a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
-
Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.
-
Whale experts confident orca calf will survive, find family if rescue plan succeeds
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon potters gather for pottery exhibition
The Saskatoon Potters Guild is back with their annual spring exhibition.
-
Saskatchewan Rush close out season with loss against Toronto
The Saskatchewan Rush's 2023-24 season met an unfortunate end following a nail biting defeat against the Toronto Rock.
-
Saskatoon judge to make ruling on evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
Regina
-
'We're very similar': Regina's CJTR-FM celebrates takover by Access Communications
Volunteers and staff at Regina's community radio station are voicing support for the takeover of CJTR-FM by Access Communications.
-
More than 55,000 Ford vehicles recalled over battery issue
Ford recalled more than 55,000 trucks and SUVs over a battery detection issue, according to a Transport Canada recall notice.
-
Sask. RCMP issues warning following fire south of Regina Beach
Saskatchewan RCMP are advising drivers to avoid the Regina Beach area as fire crews battle a blaze south of the community.
Toronto
-
Toronto cherry blossoms in High Park expected to reach peak bloom today
The cherry blossoms in High Park are expected to hit peak bloom this week.
-
Strike averted after tentative agreement reached between TTC, trades workers: CUPE
A tentative agreement has been reached between the TTC and electrical and trades workers who were set to walk off the job on Monday morning, the union representing employees confirms.
-
Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
Montreal
-
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
-
Bus driver charged after crashing in Virginia carrying Quebec teen baseball teams
The driver of the bus that crashed in Virginia while carrying over 50 passengers, including high school baseball players from Quebec, has been charged.
-
Quebec announces day against bullying in schools
Quebec has announced a day against bullying and violence in schools.
Atlantic
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
-
Man facing charges after allegedly refusing to leave apartment with hatchet: Halifax police
Police in Halifax say a man is facing weapons-related charges after an incident early Sunday morning involving a hatchet.
-
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
Winnipeg
-
'I have waited all year for this': Jets fans show up in full force for Game 1 at Whiteout Street Party
In anticipation of the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans were out in full force decked in their Jets gear to take in the festivities of the Whiteout Street Party.
-
RCMP say man shot dead after officers respond to call on Manitoba First Nation
RCMP say a 27-year-old man has died after being shot by officers who were responding to a weapons complaint on a Manitoba First Nation.
-
Lowry, Connor propel Jets to 7-6 Game 1 win over Avalanche
Captain Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor each scored twice to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-6 Game 1 first-round playoff victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police to outline plans for targeted enforcement in ByWard Market, Rideau Street area
The Ottawa Police Services Board and the public will learn more details this evening about the plan to target "hot spots" for crime in the ByWard Market and on Rideau Street this spring.
-
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Dunrobin
An elderly woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Dunrobin on Sunday afternoon.
-
EARTH DAY
EARTH DAY UN summit calling to end plastic pollution coming to Ottawa this week
Scientists and experts from around the world will descend on Ottawa in time for Earth Day as part of a global effort to end plastic pollution on Earth.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man driving company truck charged with impaired
A northern Ontario man has been charged with impaired driving after being stopped in a company truck for a traffic violation in Elliot Lake.
-
Do you know this person? Northern Ont. police seek public's help
Provincial police are looking to identify a suspect in an ongoing break and enter investigation in West Nipissing.
-
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
Barrie
-
Police training leads to commercial vehicle safety blitz
More than 100 charges were laid during a commercial vehicle safety enforcement blitz.
-
-
Clearview gets nearly $200K in recreation activities funding
Clearview's Parks and Recreation Department will launch an active communities project thanks to a $199,900 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and the government of Ontario.
Kitchener
-
$500K in recreation vehicles stolen in North Dumfries, recovered in Wellington County: WRPS
An investigation is underway after half a million dollars worth of recreation vehicles were stolen in North Dumfries and recovered in Wellington County.
-
Horse and buggy involved in crash with motor vehicle
No injuries are reported after a horse and buggy carrying 11 people was involved in a crash. Around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Grey Bruce OPP and EMS were called to the scene at Grey Road 3 and Sideroad 6 in Chatsworth.
-
'We have the right to housing': Community volunteers unite to build sand bag homes in Kitchener's Tent City
It was a chilly Saturday in April at Kitchener’s Tent City but that didn’t stopping Donald Lacasse from building shelters.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Video shows moment freight train catches fire and rolls through downtown London, Ont.
Fire crews were called out to the scene of a train fire just before 11 p.m. Sunday night after receiving multiple 911 calls about the eastbound train on fire, going over Oxford Street.
-
Parked cars struck, two people extricated from vehicle
Around 1.a.m, fire and police responded to the area of Briarhill Avenue just north of Huron Street where a car struck two parked cars.
-
Horse and buggy involved in crash with motor vehicle
No injuries are reported after a horse and buggy carrying 11 people was involved in a crash. Around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Grey Bruce OPP and EMS were called to the scene at Grey Road 3 and Sideroad 6 in Chatsworth.
Windsor
-
License suspended, car impounded for doing donuts
Windsor police have suspended a driver for 30 days after being caught doing donuts. According to police, the white Mercedes was spotted in an east Windsor parking lot.
-
Cardosa seeking role of Unifor 444 secretary treasurer
On the heels of Dave Cassidy announcing his retirement from Unifor Loccal 444, 1st Vice President Manny Cardosa has announced his intention to seek the role of secretary treasurer.
-
Fraud charges laid after suspects turn themselves in
A pair of fraud suspects have turned themselves in to police in Chatham-Kent. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man and a woman walked into police headquarters and turned themselves in.