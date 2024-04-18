Calgary Taylor Swift fans – and 'Calgary Taylor Swift' – celebrate album drop

Calgary fans of pop superstar Taylor Swift were among the millions of "Swifties" celebrating the release of "The Tortured Poets Department", and they were doing it in style.

The Bank and Baron was the place to be Thursday night for the release of Swift's 11th studio album, which dropped at midnight in the east – 10 p.m. in Calgary.

Thirteen performers served up all things Taylor Swift, paired with hundreds of Swifties bejewelled in their favourite era.

It was just one of many listening parties around the world.

Organizers of the event said it was a labour of love.

Serephina Ellen, affectionately known as "Calgary Taylor Swift" performed for her followers on TikTok leading up to the album release.

She's gained quite the following since she started covering the musician's songs at the University of Calgary's open mic, and since then has booked charity gigs to private events.

The 20-year-old finance major says she's been a Swiftie since she was five.

Not only is she blown away by the star's reach, but that her fans are coming together for the album drop.

Thanks to Swift's fanbase, "The Tortured Poets Department" broke Spotify's most pre-saved album record.