CALGARY -- A Calgary family who lost their home to a house fire last May have received a replacement for a treasured item damaged in the blaze.

A signed Team Canada Sidney Crosby jersey was given to Hudson Matheson last Saturday after losing a similar one in the incident.

The blaze tore through the family's home, causing extensive damage. Images taken after the fire showed the slightly damaged Crosby jersey still hanging on the wall.

Calgary Northstars president Amy Jepson shared the Matheson's story with Chris Leinweber, one of the coaches.

"I shared the story with him and he said, 'Let me try to get a replacement jersey,'" Jepson said. "He reached out to some of his contacts he knew from years past and through a couple folks, he got to Sidney Crosby."

Crosby had seen the Matheson's story on social media and jumped at the chance to sign a jersey for Hudson. In the message, he wrote, "To Hudson, all the best, your friend, Sidney Crosby."

"It's super special. Knowing at that high of a level, they still care about the community," Jepson said.

Jepson said Calgary's hockey community came together with an outpouring of support.

"When things like this happen, it's not just about the sport," Jepson explained, "It's community, friends, family, lifelong friends."