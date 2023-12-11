Calgary temperatures set to warm up again, despite a chilly start on Tuesday

Tuesday will start off chilly, but as the day progresses, temperatures will rise above zero again.

It will feel closer to -11C with the wind chill as the sun rises at 8:30 am. Lots of sunshine is expected for the day with a high of 2C.

Calgary weather day planner for Dec. 12, 2023.

It will be even warmer for Wednesday with a high of at least 6C, but it will be a little windy.

Our next burst of winter arrives on Thursday. It will kick off with some rain and transition to snow.

Preliminary amounts look like up to two millimetres of rain, then two to five centimetres of snow, which will make the roads tricky for the morning and home-time commutes.

Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 12 to 16, 2023

Here is a pic of Brian Callow at Lake Louise on Monday – a pretty cool new profile pic!

Brian Callow at Lake Louise. (Courtesy: Brian Callow)