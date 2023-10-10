Calgary to install new in-street crosswalk signs at all K-6 schools

Calgary will be installing new in-street crosswalks at elementary schools in the city in an effort to keep students safe.

The City of Calgary says crosswalks will be added at all schools that have students in Grade 6 or lower and a "feasible location" for the signage.

Work on the project begins this month and is expected to be completed by the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Some drivers may have already seen the in-street signage as part of a pilot project with the University of Calgary during the 2020-21 school year.

"We wanted to see if these in-street school crosswalk signs would lower driver speeds and promote safer conditions for pedestrians, particularly during peak times when conflicts between pedestrians and vehicular traffic are more likely to occur," said Surendra Mishra, traffic engineer, in a Tuesday news release.

During the project, the city used different traffic calming measures at intersections near 52 randomly selected elementary schools.

Mishra says the in-road crosswalk signage, which is brightly coloured and located in the road, is more noticeable to drivers and pedestrians, and analyses showed it helped reduce vehicle speeds in the mornings and afternoons.

After seeing the impact the in-road signage had, the decision was made to install it throughout Calgary.

"Many schools have had them for a while, and for others, it might be their first time seeing the signs," Mishra said.

In total, the signs will be installed at more than 300 locations across the city.