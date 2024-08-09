CALGARY
    Calgary to see temperatures climb this weekend

    Calgary will see beautiful weather heading into the weekend.

    It starts with Friday as temperatures rebound back to near seasonal.

    There will be dry weather for most of the province, however, the mountain parks should expect some moisture starting mid-afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms into the evening.

    Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend into the mid and upper 20s.

    Similar conditions will be seen on Saturday, with abundant sunshine and a chance of more moisture for the foothills and national parks in the afternoon and evening.

