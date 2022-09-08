Calgary Tower goes dark as Calgarians mourn loss of Queen Elizabeth II
The Calgary Tower went dark Thursday night, just one of many ways the city is honouring the legacy of Her Majesty the Queen amid her death.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and Canada's head of state, was 96 when she passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8.
Immediately, flags at all City of Calgary buildings were lowered to half-mast, where they will stay for 10 days to mark a period of mourning – with the exception of a one-day return to full mast to acknowledge the new Sovereign’s accession to the throne.
"Between her first visit to Calgary in 1951 and her final visit in 2005, our city was honoured to host Her Majesty the Queen five times," Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a statement.
"We are thankful for her extraordinary commitment to the Commonwealth."
Those who wish to learn about the Queen's visits to Calgary can head to the city's archives, which have a display in honour of the 70th anniversary of her coronation, a milestone she marked earlier this year.
Gondek says the Queen demonstrated an "inspiring example of dedication" to duty and the principles of democracy.
"Her leadership and contributions to global peace and international understanding will be forever remembered with admiration and respect."
Josh Traptow, Alberta's spokesperson for the Monarchist League of Canada, says the Queen lived a life of grace and a life of service.
"It's a very sad day," he added. "I don't think we're ever going to see another monarch like Queen Elizabeth, not only from her statues, but also from her tenure as well.
"I think her legacy will be providing a constant for our world in an ever-changing world.
"I want to see Canadians remember her knowing that she had a great affection and appreciation for our country. She visited here 23 times. She visited Calgary six times – five times as Queen one time as Princess Elizabeth in 1951. Every time she came to Canada, she talked about that this was her second home, that she felt most at home in Canada."
In a statement, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner said Queen Elizabeth II was a "constant of stability and grace" throughout her historic reign.
"She will be long remembered for her humility in service, wisdom and loyalty to the people of her realm. I am profoundly saddened by her passing."
Calgary monarchist Bryndis Whitson says she is "unbelievably sad."
"She was such an amazing figure," she said.
In 2005, Whitson was invited to attend a dinner in Edmonton where the Queen would be present.
"It was really an amazing opportunity," said Whitson, who was given a 15-minute protocol lesson before the dinner.
"Standing right beside her presence was amazing."
In addition, an official recognition of the Queen’s passing will take place at an upcoming Calgary city council meeting.
