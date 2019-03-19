

CTV Calgary Staff





A United Conservative candidate in the riding of Calgary-Mountain View has decided to pull out of the campaign amid allegations that she’ echoed white nationalist rhetoric’ in an online conversation.

Caylan Ford was a candidate in the riding of Calgary-Mountain View and made the announcement on her Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

This week, the independent non-profit newsroom, PressProgress, published an online story alleging that Ford argued that white supremacist terrorists are not treated the same as Islamic terrorists.

It is alleged the comments were made in a series of Facebook posts about a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia where a white supremacist rammed his car into the crowd, killing a woman and injuring several others.

In her Facebook post, Ford said she ‘strives to treat all people with compassion and understanding’ and that the comments posted by PressProgress are ‘distortions’ and not reflective of her views.

Ford wrote that she is resigning as a candidate to ‘avoid becoming a distraction’ to the campaign.