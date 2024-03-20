Calgary UCP constituency hosts 'Let Kids Be Kids' town hall

A town hall event called "Let Kids Be Kids" was held Tuesday night by a southeast Calgary UCP constituency.

The meetup took place at the Canyon Meadows Cinemas.

According to the event page, it was a conversation about what the province has called the Alberta Parental Rights Legislation.

Media was not allowed inside.

But Calgary-Lougheed constituency association president Darrell Komick said in a statement:

"The intent of the 'Let Kids Be Kids' town hall is to have an open dialogue with people who share a variety of views and perspectives."

Komick's statement went on to say:

"We recently hosted an event with a transgender speaker. These kinds of open debates are good for democracy."

Among the speakers listed was Torry Tanner, who quit her run for UCP MLA last year after posting a video claiming teachers are exposing kids to pornography and gender reassignment without parental consent.