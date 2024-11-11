Calgary Ukrainian community host memorial walk to pay tribute to Canadian and Ukrainian soldiers

A memorial walk was held Sunday afternoon by the Calgary branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to “honour the Canadian soldiers who died fighting for peace in the past and the Ukrainian soldiers who are giving their lives for freedom today,” according to a media release.

Event organizer Anna Tselukhina said those Canadian soldiers included Calgarian Kyle Porter, a soldier and medic who died fighting for Ukraine in April, 2023.

Porter spent nine years in Canada’s Armed Forces as a medical technician, and in December 2022 travelled to Ukraine to help search-and-rescue efforts for wounded and deceased Ukrainian soldiers.

He died April 26, 2023, by Russian artillery shells in a firefight for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Fellow Canadian Cole Zelenco, of Ontario, was killed alongside Porter.

“He died on the battlefield in Ukraine,” said Tselukhina. “And we also want to walk to the Field of Crosses and find his cross and also pay tribute to this man who paid the highest price for freedom and independence of Ukraine.”

A Remembrance Day walk to pay tribute to Ukrainian and Canadian soldiers was held Sunday afternoon in Calgary.

The memorial walk convened at Poppy Plaza on Memorial Drive and continued to the Field of Crosses.

“Ukraine and Canada have their own histories,” said the release issued by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Calgary branch. “But our societies feel the pain of war in the same way as the horrible experience of losing our loved ones.

“We stand in solidarity with Canada,” it continued, “and commemorate your fallen soldiers as we do our own. Honour and glory to all those who gave their lives for freedom and home.”

Event organizer Anna Tselukhina at Ukrainian Remembrance Day rally, Nov. 10, 2024

Tselukhina said many of the marchers on hand Sunday had lost someone in Ukraine, including herself.

“I keep memory of them and I’m pretty sure there are people behind me here – Ukrainians-- who have fathers or friends or colleagues who died on the battlefield.

“We want to remember them,” she said. “We want to pay tribute to their sacrifice.”

With files from CTV's Tyler Barrow