Calgary 'using more water than it can produce', officials say

In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.

"Yesterday, Calgary saw a significant reduction in water use until the afternoon; however, water use greatly increased around the time people got home from work," officials said in a news release.

"Calgary is currently using more water than it can produce."

Officials said that if Calgarian do not cut down on their water use, the city runs the risk of running out of treated water.

"We're asking citizens to try and use 25 per cent less water than yesterday," the city said.

To do that, officials suggest reducing shower times by a few minutes, skipping a few flushes of the toilet or holding off on doing laundry for the time being.

"Our crews are still working around the clock. Overnight, we continued to pump water from the area around the break. We are hopeful that by later today we’ll be able to see the feeder main and determine the cause of the break."

The main that burst Wednesday evening is a critical transmission line that moves water across the city.

Crews are still figuring out what caused the 78-inch reinforced concrete pipe to fail while they work to repair it.

The city says it has the tools and parts to fix it, but getting to where it broke and clearing it out is will take at least a day or two

Mayor Jyoti Gondek said it would also be several days before water restrictions are lifted.

She doesn't expect the taps to run dry, but the city's supply is still at a critical level.

Calgary and several surrounding communities, which draw on the same water sources as the city, remain under level four water restrictions.

Stage 4 outdoor watering restrictions mean you can't water plants, your lawn or use tap water for any other purpose outside.

Businesses are also being asked to stop all non-essential water use, which includes uses in construction, exterior window cleaning, pesticide applications and washing surfaces.

Exemptions are in place for facilities that provide life-sustaining services for people, animals and plants.

A fire ban is also in effect since the water supply is low.

"The fire ban is in effect until further notice until water supply issues are no longer deemed a risk to health and safety," the city said. "Fines for violating a fire ban range from $500 to $5,000."

The community of Bowness is also still under a boil water advisory, which means all residents must boil tap water for at least a minute before using it.

What's open and closed in Calgary

A number of city services have been impacted by the water main break and officials have closed all city pools, arenas, art centres and bulk water stations at community fire halls.

No showers are available at city athletic parks or at the Calgary Soccer Centre.

Street sweeping for a number of communities has also been postponed, the city said.

Residents in Willow Park, Sandstone Valley, Taradale, Saddleridge, Royal Oak, Highland Park, Greenview, Cranston, Penbrooke Meadows, Southwood, Aspen Woods and Springbank Hill will have their streets cleaned up at a later date.

Roads near the water main break are also closed as crews continue work on the water main break, the city said.

"We encourage Calgarians to avoid the impacted area around 16 Avenue and Home Road N.W. and to plan some extra time around their commute as there may be traffic impacts because of this incident."

Further updates on the Stage 4 water restriction and Calgary water outage can be found online.