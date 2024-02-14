Calgary vendors see signs of potential engagement boom

Many couples who got together after pandemic restrictions lifted are hitting a relationship milestone, and the local wedding industry is starting to see the impacts of a potential engagement boom.

America's largest jeweller, Signet, reported a dramatic drop in engagement ring sales in 2023 but the industry is expected to spike this year.

Experts say the average couple gets engaged after dating for more than three years, which is just about the time COVID-19 restrictions started to end.

"We are seeing a little bit more people wanting to come in and buy that engagement ring," said Annie Gray, engagement specialist at Maxime's, a Calgary-based jeweller for over 40 years.

She says the pandemic seems to be impacting engagement timelines in another way, too.

"A lot of people who are now (saying) they just started dating and things are progressing a little bit quicker than (would be the case) pre-COVID," she said.

Wedding vendors say there was a wedding boom in 2022, partly due to couples whose big days got postponed in 2020, but it was followed by a bit of a lull.

"2023, 2024, the numbers just kind of cut back a little bit," said Azra Bajric of Calgary-based Revel Photography and Films.

"They are calling that the engagement gap and now, we're looking at potentially a really huge boom in 2025 and 2026."

Some Calgary vendors are already noticing more interest.

"We've been getting 2026 inquiries, which is unheard of this far ahead," Bajric said.

"We are starting to see a lot of COVID proposals that are starting to arise right now," said Saaraa Premji Virani of Blush and Co. Events, a Calgary-based company specializing in South Asian weddings.

"Late December, early January, we've already seen a huge uptick in the number of inquiries we're receiving."

Advice from vendors is to start researching and booking as early as possible.

Some couples might even consider getting married this year ahead of the rush.

"There is still availability for vendors this year but next year is going to be crazy," Bajric said.

That's good news for Nomsa Siziba, who started dating her partner in Lethbridge before the pandemic.

"We just kind of stuck side by side for six years, and we just got engaged in August 2023," she said.

Nomsa Siziba and Bradley Soldier became engaged in 2023. Siziba is glad they're tying the knot in Calgary in August 2024.

Siziba is glad they're tying the knot in Calgary in August 2024.

"Because 2025 … I don't know, it's looking competitive. I'm glad I'm getting married before that," she said.

Virani says another trend impacted by the pandemic is the desire for smaller weddings.

"That connection with their family and friends is what they are leaning more into," Virani said.

Blush and Co. Events is offering a masterclass for couples who want to plan their own wedding.

It will be held March 17 at the Fairmont Palliser.

More information can be found at https://blushandcoevents.com/blushing-bridal-masterclass.