Calgary warns of fake ticket scam: 'Destroy it'

The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.

Speaking Tuesday, officials did not say how many of the phony violations by scammers posing as CPA officials they have found.

Referencing an image posted on X, the authority said the fake tickets contain a lot of the same information as real ones, including a fine table, but refer recipients to a fake website.

"Our official payment websites are: calgaryparking.com/tickets and parkingtickets.calgaryparking.com," the CPA wrote.

"If you identify a fake ticket, destroy it immediately and do NOT follow any instructions on it."

Anyone who receives a parking ticket is always encouraged to verify it by calling the CPA at 403-537-7000 with the number printed on it or check it using the agency's official website.

They are also encouraged to report any fake tickets to Calgary police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.