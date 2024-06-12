CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary warns of fake ticket scam: 'Destroy it'

    The Calgary Parking Authority says many people are finding illegitimate parking tickets on their vehicles and it wants Calgarians to protect themselves from fraud. (Supplied/X/Calgary Parking Authority) The Calgary Parking Authority says many people are finding illegitimate parking tickets on their vehicles and it wants Calgarians to protect themselves from fraud. (Supplied/X/Calgary Parking Authority)
    Share

    The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.

    Speaking Tuesday, officials did not say how many of the phony violations by scammers posing as CPA officials they have found.

    Referencing an image posted on X, the authority said the fake tickets contain a lot of the same information as real ones, including a fine table, but refer recipients to a fake website.

    "Our official payment websites are: calgaryparking.com/tickets and parkingtickets.calgaryparking.com," the CPA wrote.

    "If you identify a fake ticket, destroy it immediately and do NOT follow any instructions on it."

    Anyone who receives a parking ticket is always encouraged to verify it by calling the CPA at 403-537-7000 with the number printed on it or check it using the agency's official website.

    They are also encouraged to report any fake tickets to Calgary police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Françoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80

    Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News